World of Frozen Gets Ready for Its First-Ever Christmas at Disney Adventure World
Disneyland Paris has shared some images of the holiday decorations being installed.
Preparations are underway for the first-ever holiday season at Disney Adventure World's World of Frozen, and Disneyland Paris has shared a first look at the new magic being installed.
What's Happening:
- Guests will be able to celebrate Christmas in Arendelle from as early as November 7 and running through to January 6, 2027, in the all-new World of Frozen at Disneyland Paris.
- Elsa’s magic, traditional Arendelle decorations, the Arendelle carolers, a special ceremony on the fjord and, of course, snow, transform the village into a holiday wonderland.
- Disneyland Paris has shared some images showing off installation of much of the decor – including a festive Christmas tree, complete with ornaments inspired by some of your favorite Frozen characters.
- Here's a look at what the tree and the surrounding area should look like when complete.
- Another photo showcases garland being installed on the facade of the Nordic Crowns Tavern.
- In addition to the decor, you'll be able to ring in the season with Anna and Elsa during their Christmas ceremony on the fjord, and sing heartwarming harmonies in the streets of the village during the Arendelle carollers show.
- That's far from all when it comes to Christmas at Disneyland Paris – as we recently learned plenty more about Disney Enchanted Christmas, which also runs from November 7 through January 6, 2027.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- A new menu has arrived at the popular Fantasyland restaurant Auberge de Cendrillon.
- A new, special edition of the popular game Cluedo has arrived on store shelves exclusively at Disneyland Paris.
- The restoration of the Sleeping Beauty Castle bridge has been completed, with the path once again open to guests.
- Cam Jordan of the New Orleans Saints spent some off time in Paris enjoying the food, merchandise, and attractions of Disney Adventure World.
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