NFL's Cam Jordan Explores Disney Adventure World as New Orleans Saints Arrive in Paris
No Tiana Meet & Greet?
Cam Jordan of the New Orleans Saints spent some off time in Paris enjoying the food, merchandise, and attractions of Disney Adventure World at Disneyland Paris.
What's Happening:
- Cam Jordan, a longtime defensive star from the New Orleans Saints, spent an off-day having some fun recently at Disneyland Paris.
- A new video shared by Cam and the official team account shows off the NFL player as he experiences the fun of Disney Adventure World, the second park at the resort, with family and friends.
- We see him explore some shops in Worlds of Pixar and World of Frozen, as well as some attractions in Toy Story Playland, like the Toy Soldiers Parachute Drop and RC Racer.
- Of course, being from New Orleans, Cam also celebrates the bayou princess herself with a Princess Tiana-themed snack.
- Check out all the fun in the video below.
An off-day? in France?
- Earlier this year, it was announced that the New Orleans Saints will play the NFL's first ever regular-season game in Paris this year, one of nine international games that will be played in 2026.
- The NFL granted the Saints exclusive international marketing rights in France of 2023, making them the only team that is designated to build a fan base and commercial partnerships in the country.
- The game takes place on Sunday, October 25, 2026 at the Stade de France, where the Saints will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, and can be watched on the ESPN App, Sunday at 9:30 AM ET.
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