New Menu to Debut at Popular Disneyland Paris Character Dining Experience
The restaurant dates back to the park's opening day.
A popular Disneyland Paris restaurant is getting ready to debut a revamped three-course menu.
What's Happening:
- Starting tomorrow, October 22, guests visiting Disneyland Paris will find a new menu at one of the park's popular restaurants, Auberge de Cendrillon.
- The restaurant, a character dining location, is one of the signature dining locations of the park, and features a French-inspired menu.
- The three course, prix-fixe menu features a number of options to choose from, with entrees like a Beef Parmentier, Prawn Risotto, and a Roasted Chicken Breast.
- The biggest change seems to be the Prawn Risotto replacing a previously available turbot dish, as well as increased pricing on soft drinks, as well as the specification of sides on some dishes.
- You can take a look at the new menu in full below.
- Guests will be able to enjoy the new menu for 100€ (about $112, converted at press time) for adults, 125€ for wine included, and 50€ for children.
- Dating back to the park's opening in 1992, Auberge de Cendrillon (or "Cinderella's Inn," translated) is located in Fantasyland and is known not just for its more refined French cuisine, but also the storybook feeling and character encounters with Disney Princesses and Mickey Mouse in his more royal attire.
- While the castle at the park belongs to Sleeping Beauty, guests can find the restaurant near the iconic spires of the castle and marked by not only a Cinderella fountain near the entrance, but her golden pumpkin carriage displayed just outside.
- Cinderella herself appears at the restaurant for greetings, and other princesses are known to rotate and appear, including Snow White, Aurora, Belle, Ariel, Rapunzel, Jasmine, Tiana, and Merida.
- As with other similar table service character dining options across the globe, the experience is a premium, full-service restaurant as opposed to a quick counter-service meal that guests could pop-in and grab a bite at during their day at the park. As such, reservations are highly recommended.
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