Disneyland Paris Officially Reopens Sleeping Beauty Castle Bridge
35 years after it was first revealed, Disneyland Paris' Sleeping Beauty Castle bridge has reopened to guests.
Back in May, the bridge leading to Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disney Paris closed for renovation. Today, the bridge is opening to guests, and the resort is showing off a few of the new and updated details guests will find.
What's Happening:
- Rather than simply refurbishing the bridge, the work is being called a restoration.
- The structure supporting the bridge's decorative elements was completely rebuilt.
- The wooden posts of the balustrade have been replaced. The drawbridge deck is entirely new.
- The bridge deck has also been completely redesigned, with the old stamped concrete replaced by granite paving, which the park says is easier to maintain while also being more attractive. 2,735 individual pieces were used to form the bridge's arch.
- A brand new compass rose has been installed, made of brass and natural stone. Blue and red sections, with a green arc between them, represent the threee faries from Sleeping Beauty: Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather.
- A brass medallion of Aurora's crown is in the center of the rose.
- The bridge reopening today is somewhat fitting, as it was 35 years ago today, October 12, that the castle was officially unveiled to the public during a special ceremony.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- Home decor artist Gustaf Westman visited Disneyland Paris as part of his process for his new Mickey and friends-inspired line.
- Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox recently met up with Spider-Man during a visit to Disneyland Paris.
- Anna and Elsa recently visited sick kids in a Paris area hospital.
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