Disneyland Paris Officially Reopens Sleeping Beauty Castle Bridge

Back in May, the bridge leading to Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disney Paris closed for renovation. Today, the bridge is opening to guests, and the resort is showing off a few of the new and updated details guests will find.

What's Happening:

Rather than simply refurbishing the bridge, the work is being called a restoration.

The structure supporting the bridge's decorative elements was completely rebuilt.

The wooden posts of the balustrade have been replaced. The drawbridge deck is entirely new.

The bridge deck has also been completely redesigned, with the old stamped concrete replaced by granite paving, which the park says is easier to maintain while also being more attractive. 2,735 individual pieces were used to form the bridge's arch.