Anna and Elsa Bring "Frozen" Magic to Young Patients at Paris Hospital

Nearly 130 children at Robert-Debré Hospital enjoyed a special day filled with character visits, creative activities and Disney VoluntEARS.

A little Disney magic made its way to Robert-Debré Hospital in Paris last week, when Anna and Elsa from Frozen paid a special visit to young patients and their families.

What's Happening:

  • For the occasion, the hospital’s Winter Garden was transformed into a Frozen-inspired setting, giving children the chance to step away from their daily routines and enjoy an afternoon filled with familiar Disney characters and activities.
  • Anna and Elsa spent time meeting with the children and their families, posing for photos and joining them for singing and dancing inspired by the beloved animated films.
  • The celebration also featured a variety of hands-on activities led by Disney VoluntEARS, including face painting, arts and crafts, and other creative experiences inspired by the world of Frozen.

  • Thanks to the collaboration between Robert-Debré Hospital staff and Disney VoluntEARS, nearly 130 hospitalized children were able to take part in the special event.
  • More than simply bringing entertainment into the hospital, the visit was designed to give children and their loved ones a few hours of fun, togetherness and escape, while creating positive family memories during what can otherwise be a challenging time.
  • The event is another example of Disneyland Paris bringing Disney characters and experiences beyond the parks and screens, using a little character magic to create moments of joy for children and families who need them most.

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