Anna and Elsa Bring "Frozen" Magic to Young Patients at Paris Hospital
Nearly 130 children at Robert-Debré Hospital enjoyed a special day filled with character visits, creative activities and Disney VoluntEARS.
A little Disney magic made its way to Robert-Debré Hospital in Paris last week, when Anna and Elsa from Frozen paid a special visit to young patients and their families.
What's Happening:
- For the occasion, the hospital’s Winter Garden was transformed into a Frozen-inspired setting, giving children the chance to step away from their daily routines and enjoy an afternoon filled with familiar Disney characters and activities.
- Anna and Elsa spent time meeting with the children and their families, posing for photos and joining them for singing and dancing inspired by the beloved animated films.
- The celebration also featured a variety of hands-on activities led by Disney VoluntEARS, including face painting, arts and crafts, and other creative experiences inspired by the world of Frozen.
- Thanks to the collaboration between Robert-Debré Hospital staff and Disney VoluntEARS, nearly 130 hospitalized children were able to take part in the special event.
- More than simply bringing entertainment into the hospital, the visit was designed to give children and their loved ones a few hours of fun, togetherness and escape, while creating positive family memories during what can otherwise be a challenging time.
- The event is another example of Disneyland Paris bringing Disney characters and experiences beyond the parks and screens, using a little character magic to create moments of joy for children and families who need them most.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- Daredevil himself, Charlie Cox, recently paid a visit to Avengers Campus at Disney Adventure World, where he got to meet a different, yet familiar superhero.
- An epic Olaf meeting has occurred at Disney Adventure World, as Josh Gad came face to snowy face with his Frozen alter ego.
- Some new wintery magic is coming to Disney Village this holiday season, with snowflakes inspired by Disney characters.
- Take a look inside the recently opened Disney Wonders store and the upcoming Casa Giulia restaurant at Disney Village.
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