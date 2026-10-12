Disney Collaborates with Swedish Artist To Create Unique Home Decor

If you're a Disney fan, and if you're reading this, it's a safe bet you are, then you probably own your share of Disney-inspired home goods. You probably have a Disney coffee mug, and you might even have some Disney-themed dishes or silverware. If, however, you're looking for something truly unique to show your Disney side, a new collaboration may be just what you need.

What's Happening:

This morning, Disney Consumer Products announced a new collaboration with Swedish artist Gustaf Westman.

Westman is a lifelong Disney fan who visited Disneyland Paris in order to immerse himself in these classic characters to find inspiration.

Westman's creations are designed by taking particular aspects of Mickey and Friends and building on them

Westman is known for turning home decor items like furniture and glassware into true statement pieces, and he's certainly done that based on what we're seeing so far.

Today, three of the items in the collection were revealed, all inspired by Mickey Mouse, and they're likely items any fan of Westman or Disney is going to want.

First, we have a Mickey-inspired tumbler.

Next we have a cup that includes a saucer inspired by the classic three-circle Mickey design.

Finally, we have the item I most need in my office: this Mickey black leather sofa.

Several more items in the collection are set to be revealed in the coming days. Westman has revealed what the items themselves are on his website, but uses only concept art to tease the look.

Among the items teased, we will see a vase inspired by Goofy's hat:

A Donald's hat cup:

A Donald candelabra, which appears to be holding a ring light, and if I had this, I'd be making a lot more social media videos.

Westman's website lists the Mickey tumbler as being available for purchase on November 15. It's unclear if the other items unveiled today will also be available then.

Based on the pricing of Westman's existing work, buying some of these items will require a lot of us to save up, but for items like these, it may be worth it.

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