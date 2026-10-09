Ty Celebrates 100 Years of Winnie the Pooh with New Beanie Babies Collection

Pooh, Tigger, Piglet, and Eeyore join the celebration with adorable new Beanie Babies, Beanie Bouncers, and more.

Ty Inc., best known for that lovable 1990s trend of Beanie Babies, is helping celebrating 100 years of Winnie the Pooh with a new line of plush.

What's Happening:

Winnie the Pooh is celebrating his 100th birthday on October 14, and Ty Inc. is marking the occasion with a new collection of plush collectibles inspired by the beloved characters of the Hundred Acre Wood.

The collection includes Beanie Babies, Beanie Bouncers, and Beanie Babies Clips featuring Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Piglet, and Eeyore.

Each collectible is priced at $6.99, offering fans an affordable way to celebrate a century of Winnie the Pooh.

Pooh Bear sports his signature yellow coloring and friendly expression, complete with Ty’s iconic heart tag. His Beanie Bouncer version features a soft, lightweight design perfect for tossing, rolling, and taking on adventures.

The collection also brings Piglet, Tigger, and Eeyore to life in Ty’s signature plush style, complete with their recognizable colors and features.

Each character is made with extra-soft fabric and floppy bodies, making them ideal for cuddling or displaying.

The Winnie the Pooh collection is available now at select retailers and online.

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