Ty Celebrates 100 Years of Winnie the Pooh with New Beanie Babies Collection
Pooh, Tigger, Piglet, and Eeyore join the celebration with adorable new Beanie Babies, Beanie Bouncers, and more.
Ty Inc., best known for that lovable 1990s trend of Beanie Babies, is helping celebrating 100 years of Winnie the Pooh with a new line of plush.
What's Happening:
- Winnie the Pooh is celebrating his 100th birthday on October 14, and Ty Inc. is marking the occasion with a new collection of plush collectibles inspired by the beloved characters of the Hundred Acre Wood.
- The collection includes Beanie Babies, Beanie Bouncers, and Beanie Babies Clips featuring Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Piglet, and Eeyore.
- Each collectible is priced at $6.99, offering fans an affordable way to celebrate a century of Winnie the Pooh.
- Pooh Bear sports his signature yellow coloring and friendly expression, complete with Ty’s iconic heart tag. His Beanie Bouncer version features a soft, lightweight design perfect for tossing, rolling, and taking on adventures.
- The collection also brings Piglet, Tigger, and Eeyore to life in Ty’s signature plush style, complete with their recognizable colors and features.
- Each character is made with extra-soft fabric and floppy bodies, making them ideal for cuddling or displaying.
- The Winnie the Pooh collection is available now at select retailers and online.
More New Disney Merchandise:
- Disney Publishing Turns a Manhattan Café Into the Hundred Acre Wood for Winnie the Pooh’s 100th Anniversary
- The Newest Disney | Bobby Kim Collection Brings Disney Villains to Life for Halloween
- 'Tis (Almost) the Season! Holiday Merchandise Arrives at Disney Springs
- New Disney Parks Bookshelf Mug and Tumbler Arrive at Walt Disney World
- Spider-Man Swings Into the Macy’s and Disney 2026 Holiday Collection
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!
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