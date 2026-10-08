The Newest Disney | Bobby Kim Collection Brings Disney Villains to Life for Halloween

The new “Baddies” collection features eight vintage-inspired shirts celebrating Disney villains, troublemakers, and misunderstood characters.

Just in time for spooky season, Disney Store has revealed the second collection in its ongoing Disney | Bobby Kim collaboration, putting some of Disney’s most memorable villains, troublemakers, and misunderstood characters front and center.

What’s Happening:

Following the launch of the first Disney | Bobby Kim collection, the new “Baddies” collection continues the collaboration’s celebration of vintage-inspired Disney T-shirt designs. The latest release features eight new shirts inspired by characters and stories spanning Disney animation, Disney Channel, and classic Disney television.

The Disney | Bobby Kim collection is an ongoing collaboration available through DisneyStore.com, with limited-release drops planned throughout the year. Collection 2, appropriately themed around Disney “baddies,” arrives October 15 at 6 p.m. PST, giving fans plenty of time to add a wicked new look to their Halloween wardrobes.

The collection celebrates the complicated characters who don't always fit neatly into the traditional definition of good versus evil. From iconic villains like Maleficent, Cruella de Vil, Jafar, and Magica de Spell to characters with a mischievous side, the designs embrace the dramatic personalities, glamorous looks, and darker storytelling that have made these Disney favorites so memorable.

One of the standout designs brings together a collection of beloved Disney “baddies,” featuring villains from films including Alice in Wonderland and Snow White. The artwork has a nostalgic yet contemporary feel, showcasing some of Disney's most recognizable villains in a theatrical design that feels right at home during Halloween season.

Fans of Disney Afternoon nostalgia can also look forward to a Gargoyles-inspired shirt. Bobby Kim draws on the series' Gothic aesthetic, incorporating its moody visuals, sculptures, and shadows for a vintage-inspired design.

Another design takes inspiration from the beloved Disney Channel Original Movie Halloweentown. At the center of the shirt is the film's instantly recognizable jack-o'-lantern, an emblem of the magical town and its Halloween spirit. The design captures the movie's spooky-but-family-friendly personality while celebrating its enduring popularity among fans who grew up with the Disney Channel in the 1990s.

Mickey Mouse gets a spooky makeover of his own with a Skeleton Mickey design. The shirt takes the familiar silhouette of Mickey and gives it a modern, bone-inspired twist. The artwork draws on the many different iterations of Mickey that have appeared throughout Disney merchandise history while giving the classic character a contemporary edge.

The Duck Family is also represented with two distinctly different designs. One features Magica de Spell, the longtime nemesis of Scrooge McDuck, in artwork inspired by the cover of a classic Disney comic book. The sorceress is determined to get her hands on Scrooge's legendary Number One Dime, making her a fitting addition to a collection all about formidable Disney “baddies.”

The second Duck-themed shirt looks back to the 1930s short Donald's Better Self. The design depicts Donald Duck split between angelic and devilish versions of himself, perfectly capturing the character's famously unpredictable personality and the collection's larger exploration of the duality between good and bad.

Jafar takes center stage in another design inspired by Disney's Aladdin. The villain's menacing presence is captured through a rich red and black color palette, with an all-over print that combines vintage-inspired artwork with contemporary streetwear styling. The design uses the shirt itself as part of the color story, creating a cohesive look rather than simply placing an illustration on top of the garment.

The final design shines a spotlight on one of Disney's more underrated villains: Vanessa from The Little Mermaid. The alter ego of Ursula, Vanessa uses her glamorous disguise and enchanting appearance as part of her scheme to win over Prince Eric and prevent Ariel from fulfilling her dreams. The design captures Vanessa's elegant yet sinister persona, proving that sometimes the most dangerous Disney villain is the one who doesn't immediately look the part.

With eight designs spanning classic Disney animation, Disney Channel nostalgia, Disney Afternoon favorites, and iconic characters, the Disney | Bobby Kim “Baddies” collection offers plenty of options for fans looking for a Halloween-season Disney shirt with a more fashion-forward edge.

All eight shirts will be available beginning October 15 at 6 p.m. PST exclusively at DisneyStore.com. Given the limited nature of the Disney | Bobby Kim releases, fans interested in adding one of these villainous designs to their collection may want to be ready when the collection drops.

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