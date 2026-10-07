Spider-Man Swings Into the Macy’s and Disney 2026 Holiday Collection

The new Spider-Man assortment celebrates the Marvel hero’s 1987 Macy’s Parade debut with Sinister Six-inspired apparel, accessories and collectibles.

Spider-Man is swinging into the holiday season with a new assortment celebrating the Marvel hero’s long-running connection to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. As part of the new Disney and Macy’s 2026 Holiday Collection, the Spider-Man collection pays tribute to the character’s history in the iconic parade.

What’s Happening:

Spider-Man made his Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade debut in 1987, making the character a fitting centerpiece for a collection celebrating the parade’s 100th anniversary. Inspired by Spider-Man’s deep connection to New York City, the new assortment features comic-inspired designs depicting the friendly neighborhood Super Hero taking on the villains of the Sinister Six.

For cooler days, the Spider-Man Sinister Six Nylon Bomber Jacket and Spider-Man Sinister Six Polo Sweatshirt bring the collection’s comic-book aesthetic to outerwear and layering pieces. Both feature artwork on the front and back, creating a bold tribute to Spider-Man and his iconic villains.

Fans can also layer up with the Spider-Man Sinister Boy Ringer T-Shirt and Spider-Man Sinister Six T-Shirt, offering more casual ways to show off the collection’s Spider-Man designs.

The assortment also includes several accessories inspired by the Sinister Six. The Spider-Man Sinister Six 8-Pc. Enamel Pin Set features individual designs representing the characters.

The Spider-Man Sinister Crew Socks, Kids’ Spider-Man Sinister Six Adjustable Baseball Cap and Boys’ Spider-Man Sinister Six Sling Bag bring the collection's dark green color palette and comic-inspired artwork to everyday accessories.

For collectors and fans looking for something a little more substantial, the collection also includes the Spider-Man Sinister Six 31" Skateboard and Spider-Man Sinister Six 24 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle.

The Spider-Man assortment is part of a larger Disney and Macy’s holiday collection commemorating the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The broader collection draws inspiration from Disney’s decades-long presence in the parade, including the newest Sorcerer Mickey balloon, as well as beloved Disney, Pixar and Marvel characters that have taken to the skies above New York City over the years.

The new collection is now available to shop online, with merchandise arriving at select Macy’s locations beginning October 15. Fans can find the collection as they prepare to celebrate the milestone 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this holiday season.

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