Disneyland Paris to Unveil New Exclusive Edition of "Cluedo" Board Game
It was Colonel Hathi in Le Temple du Peril with a Baguette.
A new, special edition of the popular game Cluedo is set to arrive exclusively at Disneyland Paris.
What's Happening:
- Disneyland Paris is ready to debut a new edition of Cluedo, a popular board game that stateside readers might know as Clue.
- According to Disneyland Paris, two years of passion, research, and creativity have gone into bringing this unique edition of Cluedo to life.
- The game board has been entirely hand-drawn, with the storyline and every detail carefully crafted to immerse players in a mystery that takes place in the heart of the magic of Disneyland Paris.
- The exclusive edition of Cluedo features the famous detectives taking on an entirely new mystery - A surprise celebration is being planned at Disneyland Paris, but a little mishap threatens to spoil everything. Pluto has accidentally damaged your invitation, making some essential information disappear…
- Where will the celebration take place? Who is organizing it? How can you get there?
- It’s up to players to crack the case, gather the clues, piece together the information and put their powers of deduction to the test to reconstruct their invitation and solve the mystery of this surprise celebration.
- The game will be available in a French/English version and will be available exclusively at Disneyland Paris.
- Starting on October 17, the game will be found only in The Storybook Store at the park for one week. Then, it will become available in other Disneyland Paris shops.
Cluedo Vs. Clue
- Stateside players who may want to get their hands on this game if they visit Disneyland Paris need not worry about how to play.
- The core differences between Cluedo and Clue come down to regional branding and some minor changes with the characters.
- You see, the name Cluedo is a combination of "Clue" and "Ludo," - another classic board game - when it was invented in England. When Parker Brothers first acquired the U.S. rights to the game, they dropped the "do" and named it Clue, partly because Ludo was unfamiliar to American audiences.
- This isn't Disney Parks' first go-round with Clue adaptations either.
- In 2002, the game was adapted as the very first "Disney Theme Park Edition" with Clue: The Haunted Mansion Edition. This version completely replaced the murder-mystery theme, and instead players must discover which Disney character is being haunted by which ghost in which room of the Mansion.
- In 2007, another Disney Parks Edition brought us Clue: The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror Edition. In this version, players must figure out what character disappeared and with what movie prop from which room, tying somewhat into the lore of the attraction - set during a 1939 Hollywood movie shoot at the famous Hollywood Tower Hotel.
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