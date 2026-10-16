Disneyland Paris to Unveil New Exclusive Edition of "Cluedo" Board Game

A new, special edition of the popular game Cluedo is set to arrive exclusively at Disneyland Paris.

What's Happening:

Disneyland Paris is ready to debut a new edition of Cluedo, a popular board game that stateside readers might know as Clue.

According to Disneyland Paris, two years of passion, research, and creativity have gone into bringing this unique edition of Cluedo to life.

The game board has been entirely hand-drawn, with the storyline and every detail carefully crafted to immerse players in a mystery that takes place in the heart of the magic of Disneyland Paris.

The exclusive edition of Cluedo features the famous detectives taking on an entirely new mystery - A surprise celebration is being planned at Disneyland Paris, but a little mishap threatens to spoil everything. Pluto has accidentally damaged your invitation, making some essential information disappear…