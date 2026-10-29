Goofy Takes Over the Waters of Adventure Bay in New Show Coming to Disney Adventure World
Goofy previously took over the waters of Disneyland Paris during Disney Music Festival
Goofy is ready to conduct a magical aquatic orchestra once again, this time taking over the waters of Adventure Bay at Disney Adventure World in Paris.
What's Happening:
- Maestro Goofy is ready to return to the parks of Disneyland Paris in a brand-new show set for Disney Adventure World.
- Devotees may recall that Goofy donned his conductor outfit previously, ready to conduct an orchestra of fountains at Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant (Sleeping Beauty Castle) at Disneyland Paris for the Disney Music Festival in 2025.
- During the show, Goofy wanted to conduct an orchestra, but the musicians were nowhere to be found. Instead, the fountains in front of the castle would respond to all his gestures, which - of course - got a bit out of hand as Maestro Goofy was outmatched by his own score.
- Now, Maestro Goofy is ready to return to the waters of Adventure Bay with his baton in hand, ready to conduct the waters of the new body of water inside Disney Adventure World.
- Starting on November 14, Maestro Goofy will take his place along the shores of Adventure Bay and conduct a wacky musical experience, "Goofy's Imaginary Orchestra."
- Disneyland Paris calls this a "one-of-a-kind orchestra", and reveals that the show will conclude on March 14, 2027.
- Adventure Bay is the new lagoon that serves as the heart of the Adventure Way expansion at Disney Adventure World, anchored on one side by the park's new World of Frozen.
- On select evenings, this lagoon also plays host to a new nighttime spectacular, Cascade of Lights, which features pyrotechnics, drones, and a large swath of fountains - the latter of which probably serve as the infrastructure for Goofy's Imaginary Orchestra.
More-Than-One-Of-A-Kind:
- Disneyland Paris has called this a "one-of-a-kind" orchestra, but we've seen this before.
- Not only has Goofy taken over the waters of Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant with his aquatic orchestra, but he's even done this before stateside.
- From 2012 to 2014 at Disney California Adventure, Maestro Goofy took a position in the heart of Paradise Gardens Park and conducted a fountain symphony in the daytime show, "Instant Concert...Just Add Water!"
- While the music has changed amongst the shows, the concept has remained largely the same across all of them - Goofy comes out to conduct a musical piece, and the fountains and score inevitably get out of hand as Goofy tries to keep up and maintain the chaos.
- They're always great fun and especially magical as they happen (typically) multiple times throughout the day, so it's not a full commitment for some like say, a nighttime spectacular or special event parade.
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