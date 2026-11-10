The Fantastic Four Will Soon Make Their Avengers Campus Debut
The Fantastic Four will return... to the Disneyland Resort
Last year, when The Fantastic Four: First Steps debuted in theaters, Disneyland Resort made the unusual but fitting decision to have the team and H.E.R.B.I.E. appear in Disneyland's Tomorrowland rather than Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. However, with Avengers: Doomsday approaching, it seems it's time for the first family of comics to join their Marvel brethren.
What's Happening:
- In a post on Twitter, Disney Parks has announced that the Fantastic Four will be appearing at Avengers Campus inside Disney California Adventure for the first time, starting November 20.
- According to Disney, the Fantastic Four will appear near Avengers headquarters "where they’ve set up a mobile lab to study a cosmic anomaly alongside the Avengers."
- The return of the Fantastic Four is part of Disney's promotion of Avengers: Doomsday. The team is expected to play a major role in the film, so bringing them back into the parks ahead of the film's release makes a lot of sense.
- When the Fantastic Four first debuted at Disneyland, they did not debut at Avengers Campus, but rather inside Tomorrowland.
- While it was an unusual move, it made sense considering both Tomorrowland and the Fantastic Four films shared a retro-futurist look and feel.
- The Fantastic Four are being advertised "for a limited time." Under the circumstances, it seems likely they will appear at least until December 18, when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- The Napa Rose restaurant at Disney's Grand Californian Resort & Spa has unveiled its new a la carte menu.
- Billie, the protagonist of Disney's upcoming animated feature, Hexed, will appear at Disneyland starting on the same date as the Fantastic Four.
- A new Walt Disney Imagineering app is now available and being tested at Disneyland.
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