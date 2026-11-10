Disney Imagineering Labs App Launches with New Interactive Disneyland Experiences
Disneyland guests can help shape the future of Disney Parks technology through new experimental experiences, including a Star Wars adventure and an AI-powered park assistant.
Walt Disney Imagineering is inviting Disneyland guests to help shape the future of Disney Parks technology with the launch of the new Disney Imagineering Labs app, featuring interactive experiences making use of augmented reality and artificial intelligence.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney Imagineering has launched Disney Imagineering Labs, a new app that allows guests to test experimental experiences and provide feedback that could influence future Disney Parks offerings.
- Unlike traditional Disney experiences, the app gives guests access to projects that are still in development, offering a rare look at Imagineering's creative process.
- These experiences, referred to as "experiments," may evolve, be removed, or eventually become permanent features of Disney's existing park apps.
- Each experiment includes a development status, ranging from "early development" to "taking shape" and "nearly complete," helping guests understand what to expect.
- We recently had the chance to preview the app's first two experiments alongside Imagineering – Secrets of the Spire and Disneyland Enchanted Guide.
Secrets of the Spire:
- Available at launch, Secrets of the Spire is a new augmented reality experience set within Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland.
- Guests use their phones as Star Wars-inspired quadnoculars to uncover hidden information and explore new layers of storytelling throughout the land.
- Leia Organa guides guests through the adventure, which involves scanning artifacts and completing an interactive quest.
- The experience builds on concepts previously explored through the Star Wars: Datapad feature of the now-retired Play Disney Parks app.
- Following the adventure, guests can provide feedback to Imagineering, helping determine how the experience might evolve.
Disneyland Enchanted Guide:
- Coming soon, Disneyland Enchanted Guide is an AI-powered assistant designed to make navigating the Disneyland Resort easier.
- Guests can ask questions through voice or text to find nearby dining options, check attraction wait times, and receive recommendations for what to do next.
- The guide can also provide helpful notifications, including when attractions reopen following downtime or when wait times drop for attractions guests have expressed interest in.
- Guests with compatible Meta smart glasses can pair them with the app to ask questions and hear responses without taking out their phones. Bluetooth earbuds offer a similar audio experience.
- Imagineering hopes the technology will eventually allow guests to spend less time looking at their phones and more time enjoying the parks.
- Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders will receive special early access to both experiments, with broader guest access planned for 2027.
- Our own Benji Breitbart had the chance to play around with the app at Disneyland and shared his thoughts, along with some of what went into creating these new experiences.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Disney and Adobe have announced a multi-year partnership to explore AI-powered creativity and storytelling across Disney Parks, The Walt Disney Studios and ESPN.
- Starbucks recently launched its Mint to Be holiday collection at the Parks, and now, it’s available at Disney Store.
- The new Bountiful Valley Brews snack and beer stand will open next week at Disney California Adventure.
- Get ready for a festive feast at the Disneyland Resort this holiday season, with the Foodie Guides to Holidays and the Festival of Holidays.
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