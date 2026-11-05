Bountiful Valley Brews Opening Date Announced for Disney California Adventure
The new kiosk will serve specialty cocktails, craft beers, micheladas, and snacks, with mobile ordering and a new seating area.
A new spot for drinks and snacks is coming to Disney California Adventure, with Bountiful Valley Brews. Today, Disney has officially announced the opening date for later this month.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Eats shared the opening date as November 19 on Instagram Stories.
- The new quick-service kiosk will be located along the Performance Corridor at Disney California Adventure. Guests can stop by for craft beers, micheladas, seasonal alcoholic beverages, and light bites.
- Last week, Disneyland shared the name, new concept artwork and a first look at several menu items coming to Bountiful Valley Brews.
- The stand is located in the former Radiator Springs Racers FastPass distribution area between Avengers Campus and Buena Vista Street. In addition to its food and beverage offerings, the location will feature a new seating area, and guests will be able to place orders through mobile order.
- Among the snacks coming to the stand is the Pepperoni Pizza Egg Roll, served with pesto dipping sauce. Guests looking for a non-alcoholic option can try the Pomegranate-Blueberry Refresher, making it an option for the whole family.
- The beverage menu will include several specialty cocktails, including the Vodka Pomegranate-Blueberry Martini, made with vodka, pomegranate and lime juices, and blueberry foam. The Strawberry-Mango Margarita combines tequila with strawberry, mango, orange, and lime juices, finished with a chile-lime rim. Guests can also order the Southern Whiskey Peach Tea, featuring whiskey and peach black tea with a peach gummy ring garnish.
- Those who want to sample multiple drinks can order the Bountiful Valley Cocktail Flight, which includes the Vodka Pomegranate-Blueberry Martini, Strawberry-Mango Margarita, and Southern Whiskey Peach Tea. Select craft beers and micheladas will round out the beverage selection.
- Bountiful Valley Brews officially opens at Disney California Adventure on November 19.
More Disneyland Resort News:
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- Disney California Adventure's Festival of the Holidays Foodie Guide is Here, and it Looks Amazing
- Disney Legend Bob Gurr Shares New Details on the Electrification of Disneyland's Autopia
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