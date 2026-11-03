Disney California Adventure's Festival of the Holidays Foodie Guide is Here, and it Looks Amazing

So much good food.

Halloween is in the rearview, and that means that the winter holiday season is in full swing. Mariah Carey said so, so it must be true. While there are too many reasons to count to enjoy the holidays at Disneyland Resort, one of them is, without question, the food, and the full list of savory and sweet treats coming to the Disney California Adventure Festival of the Holidays is officially here.

What's Happening:

Disney Parks has unveiled a full list of Festival of the Holidays food and drink coming to Disney California Adventure starting November 13.

This includes all the Marketplace locations as well as a number of specialty items found at the other dining locations in the park.

There's a lot new this year, so check it all out. Here's the complete list:

Festive Foods Marketplaces

Location: Performance Corridor

Holiday Duets

(Available November 13 through January 6)

Holiday Brisket KRAFT Deluxe Original Cheddar Mac & Cheese (New) - with KRAFT BBQ Sauce and dill pickle crispy onions

French Onion KRAFT Deluxe White Cheddar Mac & Cheese (New) - with caramelized onions and garlic crouton crunch

Merry Berry Holiday Punch (New) - Strawberry purée, orange juice, blackberry and winter citrus syrups, and sweet and sour topped with a cupcake sweet cream and garnished with rainbow candy clusters (Non-alcoholic)

Duet of KRAFT Deluxe Mac & Cheese (New) - A half portion of both Holiday Brisket and French Onion KRAFT Deluxe Mac & Cheese

Kern River Brewing Company Just Outstanding IPA (New)

Seaborn Cran-Merry Lime Margarita (New) - served over ice

A Twist on Tradition

(Available November 13 through January 6)

Chicken Pot Pie Wings (New) - with rich gravy and herb pie crumble

TWIX Bits Iced Chocolate (New) - Chocolate oat milk and caramel and cookie butter syrups topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and TWIX Bits

Stella Artois Pilsner (New)

Shrimp & Grits - with andouille sausage

Brews & Bites

(Available November 13 through January 6)

Chorizo Queso Fundido -with tortilla chips

Hot Cocoa Macaron - with marshmallow cream cheese filling and milk chocolate ganache topped with mini marshmallows

Apple Cider Guava Margarita (New) - Tequila, apple cider, guava syrup, sweet and sour, and lime juice garnished with a dried apple chip

Cafe de Olla Cold Brew - with Joffrey’s Coffee, whole and condensed milk, spiced syrup with star anise, clove, and cinnamon topped with a chocolate dulce de leche cream and garnished with a pan dulce (Non-alcoholic)

Grandma’s Recipes

(Available November 13 through January 6)

Turkey Tamale - with gravy roasted mirepoix and cranberry relish

Berry Pomegranate Paloma - Blanco tequila, blueberry purée, lime, cranberry, and pomegranate juices, agave syrup, and Fresca served with a chile-lime rim and garnished with an orange wheel

Sweet Potato Pecan Pie - topped with pecan streusel, spiced chantilly, and a candied pecan

Bottle Logic Brewing 3 on the Tree Nectarine Blonde Ale (New)

Favorite Things

(Available November 13 through January 6)

Braised Pork Belly Adobo - with garlic rice

Maple Hazelnut Hot Buttered Rum - Rum, butter, hazelnut, maple syrup, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, and demerara sugar topped with salted caramel sweet cream

Santa Milk & Cookies Hot Cocoa - Cookies and cream mix, white chocolate mix, and milk topped with whipped cream (Non-alcoholic)

Left Coast Brewing Co. Churro Ale (New)

Merry Mashups

(Available November 13 through January 6)

Cookie Butter & Jelly Cheesecake Tart (New) - Cookie butter cheesecake topped with strawberry jam in a graham cracker tart shell

Salted Caramel Brownie White Russian - Vodka, coffee liqueur, oat milk, and chocolate and cookie butter syrups topped with a salted caramel sweet cream and garnished with a double chocolate brownie

Reimagined Beef Wellington (New) - Mashed potatoes, beef jus, crispy prosciutto, mushroom duxelles cream sauce, and puff pastry

Cran-Blackberry Mule - Bourbon, cranberry juice, blackberry syrup, and sweet and sour topped with ginger beer and garnished with a lime wheel

Disney ¡Viva Navidad!

Location: Paradise Gardens Park

Merry Mashups

(Available November 13 through January 6)

Red Velvet Cake Flan (New) - with whipped topping and holiday sprinkles (mobile order available)

Chilaquiles Carnitas Torta - Red chilaquiles, refried beans, avocado spread, queso fresco, and pickled red onions

Chilaquiles Carnitas Torta - Red chilaquiles, refried beans, avocado spread, queso fresco, pickled red onions, and a fried egg served with chips (mobile order available)

Offerings Throughout Disney California Adventure Park

Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream

Location: Buena Vista Street

(Available November 12 through January 21; mobile order available)

Holiday Mickey Ice Cream Bar (New) - dipped in white chocolate and topped with crushed peppermint candy

Studio Catering Co.

Location: Hollywood Land

(Available November 13 through January 6)

Southern Holiday Brisket Taco (New) - Chipotle BBQ brisket, corn salsa, cotija, crema, and lime wedge

Terran Treats

Location: Avengers Campus

(Available November 13 through January 6)

Salted Caramel Chocolate Cake (New) - Chocolate lava cake topped with salted caramel, fleur de sel, whipped topping, and fruity cereal



Aunt Cass Café

Location: San Fransokyo Square

(Available November 13 through January 6)

Caramel Apple Bread Pudding - with caramelized apples, whipped topping, and caramel sauce

Lucky Fortune Cookery

Location: San Fransokyo Square

(Available November 13 through January 6; mobile order available)

Orange Chicken Rice Bowl (New) - Sweet orange-glazed chicken with sautéed vegetables, mandarin oranges, and steamed rice

Rita’s Turbine Blenders

Location: San Fransokyo Square

(Available November 13 through January 6; mobile order available)

Hot Blueberry Apple Cider - (Non-alcoholic)

Bourbon Berry Elixir - Hot blueberry apple cider cocktail with bourbon



Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill

Location: San Fransokyo Square

(Available November 13 through January 6; mobile order available)

Sunset Agua Fresca - Yuzu and cranberry agua fresca with cinnamon and clove (Non-alcoholic)

Cappuccino Cart

Location: San Fransokyo Square

(Available November 13 through January 6; mobile order available)

Chocolate Horchata- House-made horchata with hot chocolate-flavored cold foam (Non-alcoholic)

Flo’s V-8 Cafe

Location: Cars Land

(Available November 13 through January 6; mobile order available)

Holiday Pineapple-Honey Glazed Chicken Strips (New) - topped with green onions and served with fries

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta

Location: Paradise Gardens Park

(Available November 13 through January 21; Mobile order available)

Cookie Butter Trifle (New) - Cookie butter, cheesecake mousse, and vanilla chantilly topped with a spice cookie

Smokejumpers Grill

Location: Grizzly Peak

(Available November 13 through January 6; mobile order available)

Loaded Pulled Pork Fries (New) - Seasoned fries, cranberry BBQ sauce, and gochujang aïoli topped with pickled onions and chives

Berry Pomegranate Paloma - Blanco tequila, blueberry purée, lime, cranberry, and pomegranate juices, agave syrup, and Fresca served with a chile-lime rim and garnished an orange wheel

Select Outdoor Vending Locations

(Available November 13 through January 6)

Mickey-shaped Gingerbread Cookie - Soft gingerbread Mickey cookie with sprinkles

Cherry Cotton Candy (New) - Red and white cherry cotton candy in a snowflake bag