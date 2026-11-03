Disney Legend Bob Gurr Shares New Details on the Electrification of Disneyland's Autopia

The classic Tomorrowland attraction will retire its gas-powered engines early next year, with a new electric fleet replacing it.

For a while now, we've known that Disneyland's classic Autopia attraction would be getting an electric upgrade. But it turns out this update will be slightly different than many expected.

What's Happening:

After 71 years, Autopia is going electric, with the attraction’s current gas-powered engines set to be retired in early 2027 and replaced with fully electric vehicles.

Anyone who has visited Tomorrowland in the last 7 decades will surely know that these gas guzzlers are loud and let out exhaust for up to 16 hours every day.

For many years, fans have wondered and hoped for the change, including original car designer, Disney Legend Bob Gurr, who said to The New York Times: “For 26 years, I’ve been arguing, ‘When are you going to do anything to get rid of that gasoline?’ The dirtiest place on Earth is the Autopia attraction at Disneyland in the city of Anaheim.”

Gurr was invited earlier this year to see a model of the new Autopia, which will actually feature an electrified track instead of the vehicles themselves. This gets rid of the need for every car to have its own battery.

Honda, who currently sponsor the attraction, will reportedly continue in that role, according to Gurr. However, Honda declined to discuss its plans, saying to the NY Times: “Our current sponsorship agreement with Disneyland Resort runs through early 2027. Discussions regarding the future of the partnership and sponsorship of the Autopia attraction are currently ongoing.”

Following the end of federal subsidies designed to increase electric vehicle sales, Honda scaled back its sales in the United States. In fact, their own electric model currently on the market, the Prologue, is set to be discontinued next month.

The change to electric Autopia vehicles also comes as Disneyland reached a settlement agreement with the state agency that regulates air pollution in California.

It was disclosed back in 2023 that the Autopia ride vehicles and their Honda engines were modified in a way that violated state regulations, with state regulators alleging that Disneyland operated the attraction without certified emission controls.

In August 2024, Disneyland agreed to pay the settlement to resolve the violations without admitting liability, according to a timeline provided by the report.

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