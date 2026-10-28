Disneyland Resort Reveals 2026 Candy Cane Distribution Dates

The popular holiday treat will once again be available via a wristband distribution system.

Get ready to take a trip down Candy Cane Lane, as the Disneyland Resort has revealed the distribution dates for their ever-popular hand-made candy canes.

What's Happening:

  • The Disneyland Resort has shared details on how guests can get their hands on the annual coveted hand-made candy canes at both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.
  • As with last year, guests will need to line up to receive a wristband, and as is always the case, quantities are very limited.
  • Candy canes are limited to one per person, per day.
  • The candy canes are only available on specific days at each park:
    • Disneyland Park – Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen:
      • November 27 and 30
      • December 2, 7, 9, 14, 16, 21, 23, 25
    • Disney California Adventure – Trolley Treats:
      • November 28, 29
      • December 1, 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 24

More Holidays at the Disneyland Resort:

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