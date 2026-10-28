Disneyland Resort Reveals 2026 Candy Cane Distribution Dates
The popular holiday treat will once again be available via a wristband distribution system.
Get ready to take a trip down Candy Cane Lane, as the Disneyland Resort has revealed the distribution dates for their ever-popular hand-made candy canes.
What's Happening:
- The Disneyland Resort has shared details on how guests can get their hands on the annual coveted hand-made candy canes at both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.
- As with last year, guests will need to line up to receive a wristband, and as is always the case, quantities are very limited.
- Candy canes are limited to one per person, per day.
- The candy canes are only available on specific days at each park:
- Disneyland Park – Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen:
- November 27 and 30
- December 2, 7, 9, 14, 16, 21, 23, 25
- Disney California Adventure – Trolley Treats:
- November 28, 29
- December 1, 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 24
- Disneyland Park – Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen:
More Holidays at the Disneyland Resort:
- Holidays at the Disneyland Resort are set to return this year from November 13 through January 6th, 2027.
- Plenty of returning favorites are back this year, such as A Christmas Fantasy Parade, “it’s a small world" Holiday, and more.
- After taking last year off, World of Color: Season of Light returns to Disney California Adventure.
- Plenty of holiday merchandise has already begun to hit store shelves around the Resort, including at the Emporium.
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