Photos: Holiday Merch Lands at Disneyland's Emporium Just Ahead of Halloween
With the castle now covered in snow, you can start taking your holiday card pictures in this new collection.
The Holidays are almost here, and Disneyland has dropped a new line of merry merchandise you’ll definitely want to check out!
What’s Happening:
- While Halloween has yet to happen, Disneyland’s Emporium is gearing up to welcome guests into the Holidays at Disneyland Resort.
- On a recent trip to Disneyland, Laughing Place spotted the new souvenir collection, which featured festive apparel, collectibles, and accessories.
- Some of the items were already flying off the shelf, so make sure you pick up your favorites soon!
Adult Holiday Spirit Jersey ($84.99)
Velvet Mini Backpack ($59.99)
Velvet Crossbody Bag ($49.99)
Youth Disneyland Holiday Tee ($29.99)
Crocs Jibitz ($26.99)
Holiday Crocs for Kids ($59.99) and Adults ($69.99)
Mickey & Friends Advent Calendar
Disneyland Zip-Up Holiday Hoodie ($84.99)
Disneyland Holiday Baseball Hat ($32.99)
Mickey & Minnie Holiday Socks ($34.99)
Disneyland Logo Holiday Crew Neck ($69.99)
Flannel and Holiday Sweater Minnie Ears ($38.99)
Santa Mickey Mouse Loungefly Crossbody ($65)
Mickey Mouse Holiday Train Crewneck ($69.99)
Youth Mickey and Minnie Snowman Spirit Jersey ($59.99)
Merriest Place on Earth Mug ($24.99)
Mickey Mouse Holidays 2026 Plush ($34.99)
Winnie the Pooh Holiday Wishables ($17.99)
Mickey & Friends Christmas Tee ($39.99)
- Some of these products are available now on Disney Store, so check the hyperlinks above to check out how you can order your favorite products.
- For those looking to head to the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Disneyland Resort:
- Disneyland Announces Virtual Queue for November Kingdom Hearts Pin Release at Downtown Disney
- Photos: Check Out the First of Four Magic Key Collectibles Celebrating 25 Years of Haunted Mansion Holiday at Disneyland
- Magic Kingdom is Still the Theme Park Attendance King, but the Lead is Shrinking
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
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