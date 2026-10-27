Disneyland Announces Virtual Queue for November Kingdom Hearts Pin Release at Downtown Disney
The virtual queue opens at 5 a.m. PT for the Downtown Disney release, with guests required to join through the Disneyland app.
Pin collectors looking to add the latest Disney collectibles will need to plan ahead, as Disneyland Resort is introducing a virtual queue for its November 3, 2026 pin release at Downtown Disney District. The release includes the latest monthly release Kingdom Hearts pin at Disney’s Pin Traders.
What’s New:
- Downtown Disney District shared a merchandise update on Instagram, directing guests to join the virtual queue through the Disneyland app on November 3.
- According to the Disneyland Resort’s official Merchandise Events page, the virtual queue will open at 5:00 a.m. PT, and guests must be within 60 miles of Downtown Disney District to join.
- Guests who successfully join will receive a boarding group in the Disneyland app. When their group is called, they will be notified to visit Disney’s Pin Traders and scan their QR code to enter the store and purchase merchandise. There will be no standby queue while the virtual queue is operating.
- Each guest may request to join the virtual queue only once using their own My Disney account. Guests cannot join as part of a party, and boarding passes cannot be linked or shared. A valid virtual queue confirmation is required to purchase merchandise during the designated redemption hours, though joining the queue does not guarantee the ability to purchase any particular item. Boarding groups are limited and subject to availability.
- Disney notes that virtual queue distribution times may change. If merchandise remains after the virtual queue concludes, a standby queue may be offered later in the day, although some items could sell out before that queue opens. All merchandise is available while supplies last, and featured items may appear at additional locations at a later date.
- Guests planning to attend should also account for the early arrival time. Downtown Disney District is scheduled to open at 7:00 a.m. on November 3, while the Downtown Disney District Simba Parking Lot is scheduled to open at 6:00 a.m.
- The upcoming release follows Disney’s recent use of virtual queues for limited merchandise launches. Earlier this month, Disney used the system for the Disney Lorcana Hyperia City release at both Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort and Disney Springs at Walt Disney World.
- For collectors interested in the November 3 release, the Disneyland app will be the key place to check for virtual queue availability, boarding information, and distribution times.
- The monthly Kingdom Hearts pin series has proven to be especially popular with collectors this year, with the pins becoming hot-ticket items on resale markets; the first edition, released in January, is currently being resold for approximately $250 or more.
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