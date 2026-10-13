Virtual Queues Announced for Disney Lorcana: Hyperia City Release at Walt Disney World and Disneyland

Guests shopping at Disney Springs and Downtown Disney on October 16 must use the respective resort apps to request virtual queue access.

Disney Lorcana collectors hoping to get their hands on the latest trading card game merchandise will need to plan ahead. Disney has announced virtual queue procedures for the October 16, 2026 release of the Disney Lorcana: Hyperia City collection at both Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort, with guests required to use the respective resort apps to access the shopping experience.

What’s Happening:

At Walt Disney World, the virtual queue will be in place at World of Disney at Disney Springs. Guests can use the My Disney Experience app to request to join beginning at 6 a.m. ET on October 16. Guests must be within approximately 45 miles of Disney Springs to join at that time.

Once a boarding group is called, guests will have 60 minutes to return to the shopping location, though late arrivals may not be accommodated. Boarding groups will not be called before 9 a.m., and guests can check the My Disney Experience app for updates and their estimated return time.

Disney is emphasizing that joining the virtual queue does not guarantee the opportunity to purchase the featured merchandise, as capacity is limited and products are available while supplies last. Each boarding pass is valid for one guest and cannot be linked or shared. Purchases will be limited to two units of the featured item or items per guest.

Guests planning to shop at Disney Springs should also be aware of the location's parking procedures. The Disney Springs parking garages will open at their standard time of 9 a.m. Guests and vehicles arriving before then will be asked to leave and return when the garages open. Because a virtual queue is being used, Disney says guests do not need to arrive at Disney Springs before 9 a.m. for the release.

At the Disneyland Resort, the Disney Lorcana Collection will be available through a virtual queue at Disney's Pin Trader in the Downtown Disney District. Guests must use the Disneyland app to request access, with the sole opportunity to join opening at 5 a.m. PT on October 16. Guests must be within 90 miles of the Downtown Disney District to enter the queue at that time.

Unlike the Walt Disney World release, Disneyland's virtual queue will not offer a standby line while the system is in use. Each guest may request to join the queue only once, using their own Disneyland app account. Guests cannot join as part of a party, and boarding passes cannot be linked or shared. A valid boarding group is required to access the Disney Lorcana Collection.

Guests selected for a boarding group will receive a notification through the Disneyland app instructing them to proceed to Disney's Pin Trader and scan their QR code. Late arrivals may not be accommodated, and a virtual queue selection does not guarantee the ability to purchase merchandise due to limited capacity. Disneyland also specifies a limit of one phone and one boarding pass per guest.

Although both resorts are using virtual queues to manage demand for the release, the procedures differ in several ways, including the opening times for queue requests, the distance requirements, and the purchase limits specified for each location. Collectors should review the rules for their intended shopping destination before October 16.

All merchandise is available while supplies last, and Disney notes that event information is subject to change without notice. Guests who fail to follow the event guidelines or other applicable Walt Disney World Resort property rules may lose their opportunity to purchase the featured merchandise.

For full details, guests can visit the official Walt Disney World or Disneyland Virtual Queue page or check the Disneyland app ahead of the release.

More Disney Parks News: