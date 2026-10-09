Disneyland's Newest Tiki Mug is a "Nightmare"

And getting it early will probably be a nightmare too

A lot has been said and written about the emergence of Tiki Culture in recent years, and while there are multiple reasons for it, a non-zero amount of the credit belongs to Disney Parks, and specifically Trader Sam's. A host of special edition Tiki mugs have been incredibly popular, and a new one is on the way.

What's Happening:

Today, a brand new Nightmare Before Christmas tiki mug was revealed featuring Jack Skellington, which will be available from Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar, beginning with an early release on October 20.

It's a nice-looking mug covered with a number of Nightmare Before Christmas characters.

Fans may mobile order the new mug beginning at 6 am PST, with pickup times between 9 am and 3 pm that day.

There is a limit of two mugs per transaction.

Since this is called an "early release," one assumes there will be a "normal release" coming later. Last Halloween we saw a similar early release with an Evil Queen mug. It was available later for purchase inside Trader's Sam's, so that's likely the plan here as well.

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