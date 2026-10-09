Disneyland's Newest Tiki Mug is a "Nightmare"
And getting it early will probably be a nightmare too
A lot has been said and written about the emergence of Tiki Culture in recent years, and while there are multiple reasons for it, a non-zero amount of the credit belongs to Disney Parks, and specifically Trader Sam's. A host of special edition Tiki mugs have been incredibly popular, and a new one is on the way.
What's Happening:
- Today, a brand new Nightmare Before Christmas tiki mug was revealed featuring Jack Skellington, which will be available from Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar, beginning with an early release on October 20.
- It's a nice-looking mug covered with a number of Nightmare Before Christmas characters.
- Fans may mobile order the new mug beginning at 6 am PST, with pickup times between 9 am and 3 pm that day.
- There is a limit of two mugs per transaction.
- Since this is called an "early release," one assumes there will be a "normal release" coming later. Last Halloween we saw a similar early release with an Evil Queen mug. It was available later for purchase inside Trader's Sam's, so that's likely the plan here as well.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Disneyland recently honored a Medal of Honor winner inside the park
- Big changes have been made to the Magic Key Program at Disneyland Resort
- ABC's Abbott Elementary is filming its 100th episode at Disneyland.
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