Disneyland Resort Honors Medal of Honor Recipient U.S. Navy Capt. E. Royce Williams

The 101-year-old Korean War veteran and former U.S. Navy aviator was named an Honorary Citizen of Disneyland during a special visit to the resort.

There are few places where history, heroism, and Disney magic come together quite like Disneyland. Recently, Disneyland Resort welcomed a true American hero as 101-year-old retired U.S. Navy Capt. E. Royce Williams, the oldest living Medal of Honor recipient from the Korean War, was honored during a special visit to the Happiest Place on Earth.

What’s Happening:

Williams was joined by close friends and fellow retired military aviators for a memorable day at the Disneyland Resort, where cast members recognized his extraordinary lifetime of service and courage.

Williams first joined the U.S. Navy as a naval aviator in 1943 and went on to serve during World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. During his remarkable career, he flew more than 220 combat missions and earned numerous military honors, including the Medal of Honor, Silver Star, and Navy Cross.

One of the defining moments of Williams' military career came on Nov. 18, 1952, during the Korean War. While flying his F9F-2 Panther from the USS Oriskany, Williams encountered seven Soviet MiG-15 fighter jets. What followed became the longest dogfight in U.S. military history.

The extraordinary mission remained classified for more than five decades, eventually revealing another remarkable chapter in Williams' already distinguished career.

“You know you’re at war and your number one job is not protecting yourself, it's accomplishing a mission,” Williams said.

During his Disneyland visit, Williams and his guests were welcomed by Disneyland Resort cast members before making their way to Sleeping Beauty Castle. In a special moment, Disneyland Ambassador Michele Mary named Williams an Honorary Citizen of Disneyland, recognizing his service and remarkable life.

The honor carried particular significance for Williams, who has a personal connection to Disney history. He shared that Walt Disney was one of his heroes during World War II, particularly because of Walt's animation and artwork supporting American troops during the war.

Later that afternoon, Williams received another special tribute during Disneyland's traditional Flag Retreat ceremony on Main Street, U.S.A. With the Disneyland Band and Dapper Dans helping provide the musical accompaniment, cast members and guests gathered around the flagpole to recognize Williams and his lifetime of service to the United States.

The Flag Retreat has been a Disneyland tradition since the earliest days of the park, offering a daily moment to honor the American flag and those who have served the country. With Williams present, the ceremony took on an especially personal meaning.

“This year has been very special for Royce; he was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor in February, and today Disney is honoring him during the Flag Retreat Ceremony,” said fellow retired U.S. Navy Capt. Paul Tanaka, a friend of Williams. “Disney has shown their profound respect and commitment towards honoring service members, and I’m grateful they have chosen to honor Royce today. I know this is a special moment he will forever cherish.”

The celebration continued at Disney California Adventure, where Williams experienced Soarin’ Across America. The attraction's aviation-inspired experience offered a fitting way for the former naval aviator to take to the skies once again, while also reflecting on America's rich aviation history.

Williams' visit is part of The Walt Disney Company's longstanding tradition of honoring members of the U.S. military, veterans, and their families. That tradition dates back more than a century to Walt and Roy O. Disney's own military service during World War I and continues today through Disneyland's Flag Retreat ceremonies, military ticket offers, and other initiatives recognizing those who have served.

Throughout 2026, Disneyland Resort has also offered specially priced promotional theme park tickets for eligible active and retired U.S. military members and their spouses through authorized military ticket offices.

For Williams, the visit provided a chance to experience the magic of Disneyland while being surrounded by friends, fellow veterans, cast members, and guests who came together to recognize an extraordinary American life. From an Honorary Citizenship at Sleeping Beauty Castle to a heartfelt Flag Retreat and a flight over the country on Soarin’ Across America, the day served as a fitting tribute to a man whose courage in the skies helped write an important chapter of American military history.

More Disneyland News: