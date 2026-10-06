Disneyland Introduces Modest Price Increases for 2026 — Here's What It Means for Your Trip

It's unfortunately that time of year again, but it also could be much worse!

It's once again that unfortunate time of the year when the yearly ticket price hike arrives at the Disneyland Resort. However, this year is only seeing modest increases to one-day tickets, with no increases for Magic Key passes.

What’s Happening:

Prices are on the rise at the Disneyland Resort.

Below, you’ll find an overview of the ticket, Magic Key, parking, and Lightning Lane updates as well as a table comparing the new prices to the previous ones.

Park Tickets:

As it has done for a few years now, the Resort has once again kept its lowest-tier 1-Day, 1 Park ticket at $104.

The same cannot be said for some of the other tiers however, as they have seen increases of $4 to $5 each, smaller than the max increases from last year.

There are also no changes to the pricing of Tier 5 and 6, both remaining at $199 and $224, respectively.

Some more relief comes in that there are no increases to Park Hopper and Multi-Day ticket pricing this year.

Disneyland is holding back this year when it comes to potential increases for Magic Key passes and Parking, as there are no price increases.

Lightning Lane:

Those looking to add Lightning Lane Multi-Pass service to their park tickets will also see a hike.

The pre-arrival price is now $35 per person versus the previous $31.

Meanwhile, the day-of purchase has also increased a dollar from $37 to $38.

Theme Park Ticket Price Changes

Adult Ticket New Price Old Price 1-Day, 1 Park Tier 0 $104 $104 1-Day, 1 Park Tier 1 $134 $129 1-Day, 1 Park Tier 2 $154 $149 1-Day, 1 Park Tier 3 $174 $169 1-Day, 1 Park Tier 4 $189 $184 1-Day, 1 Park Tier 5 $199 $199 1-Day, 1 Park Tier 6 $224 $224

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