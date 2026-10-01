The Witch & Poison Apple Mug Returns to Carthay Circle Lounge

Magic mirror on the wall, the most wicked mug of all is coming back to Carthay Circle Lounge! Starting today, October 1, guests can get their hands on the second edition of The Witch & Poison Apple Mug.

What’s Happening:

The collectible mug will be available at Carthay Circle Lounge at Disney California Adventure beginning October 1. The mug comes served with a Poison Appletini, giving guests a themed drink to enjoy alongside the collectible.

Inspired by the Evil Queen and her infamous poison apple from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the mug offers a fitting spooky addition to the Halloween season at the Disneyland Resort.

The new second edition mug only has one noticeable difference from last year’s design, being the Poison Apple itself, which is now green and red. Last year’s version featured a white-and-red apple, while the rest of the mug appears to have the same molded design as the original.

The Witch & Poison Apple Mug will be available while supplies last. Reservations are highly recommended for guests hoping to enjoy the offering, and purchases are limited to two mugs per person, per transaction. Discounts do not apply.

With its Evil Queen-inspired design and Poison Appletini pairing, the second edition of The Witch & Poison Apple Mug is sure to be a popular seasonal collectible at Carthay Circle Lounge.

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