Disneyland Magic Key Holders Will No Longer Face Penalties for Missed Reservations
A major change to the Magic Key program gives Disneyland passholders more flexibility (and less stress) when plans change.
A major change is coming to the Disneyland Magic Key program, giving passholders more flexibility when plans change. Magic Key holders at the Disneyland Resort will no longer be penalized for canceling or missing theme park reservations.
What’s Happening:
- According to an email sent to Magic Key holders from Disneyland Resort president Jill Estorino, a positive policy update is being made.
- Starting tomorrow (October 7), the Magic Key no-show penalty will be removed.
- Additionally, Key holders will be able to modify or cancel park reservations up until 11:59 p.m. PT on the day of their reserved date.
- Elsewhere in the email, Estorino noted that the current Disney Dining Card with all Magic Key renewals offer would continue through May 26, 2027 and that a new “Iconic Disneyland” Extras Unlocked offering would arrive in 2027.
- No other details on that offer were revealed.
About the Previous No-Show Policy:
- Under the previous policy, Magic Key holders who accumulated three no-shows within a 90-day period could be prevented from making new park reservations or modifying existing reservations for 30 days. Disney’s current published policy states that a no-show occurs when a holder does not enter the reserved park and does not cancel or modify the reservation by 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time the day before the visit.
- The change means Magic Key holders will no longer have to worry about accumulating those reservation “no-shows” and facing a temporary restriction on their ability to make or modify future reservations.
- The previous system was designed to help maximize reservation availability for Magic Key holders who intended to visit the parks. Under that policy, three no-shows in a rolling 90-day period triggered a 30-day restriction, although existing reservations would remain in place. Entering the designated park at any point before closing also prevented a reservation from being counted as a no-show.
- Cancellations and modifications made on time were already excluded from the no-show count. Disney’s reservation information has stated that Magic Key holders could cancel or modify their reservation until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on the day before their scheduled visit.
- The policy change provides additional flexibility for Magic Key holders whose plans may change unexpectedly, eliminating the concern that a missed reservation could eventually result in a 30-day reservation restriction.
- Magic Key holders will still need to follow Disneyland’s reservation requirements when reservations are required for admission. Disney notes that Magic Key reservations remain limited and subject to availability, applicable blockout dates, and theme park capacity. Reservations are not guaranteed for specific dates or parks, regardless of pass type.
- The change is another adjustment to the Disneyland Resort’s Magic Key program, which continues to operate with reservation availability and other pass-specific rules subject to change.
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