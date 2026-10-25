Indiana Jones Adventure Reopens at Disneyland with Updated Lighting and Behind the Scenes Changes

While most changes are behind the scenes, they should make it easier to ride this notoriously temperamental attraction.

Indiana Jones Adventure has reopened at Disneyland Park following a six-week refurbishment, and it's really looking better than ever!

What's Happening:

  • Today, we had a chance to take a ride on the recently reopened Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland, which is looking more vibrant than ever with some lighting upgrades.
  • However, most of the changes have taken place behind the scenes – changes that may have a significant impact on improving the attraction's guest throughput. Check out our previous report for more details on those changes.
  • In the queue, the popular movable pole in the spike room, that when spun can cause the spikes to lower, is working once again.

  • Take a look at the refreshed attraction itself in the video below – and be careful not to look into the eyes of Mara!

  • 2023 was the last time significant changes were made to the attraction – which included some new digital effects, which we showcased in this side-by-side video.

More Disneyland Resort News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com