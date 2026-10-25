Indiana Jones Adventure Reopens at Disneyland with Updated Lighting and Behind the Scenes Changes
While most changes are behind the scenes, they should make it easier to ride this notoriously temperamental attraction.
Indiana Jones Adventure has reopened at Disneyland Park following a six-week refurbishment, and it's really looking better than ever!
What's Happening:
- Today, we had a chance to take a ride on the recently reopened Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland, which is looking more vibrant than ever with some lighting upgrades.
- However, most of the changes have taken place behind the scenes – changes that may have a significant impact on improving the attraction's guest throughput. Check out our previous report for more details on those changes.
- In the queue, the popular movable pole in the spike room, that when spun can cause the spikes to lower, is working once again.
- Take a look at the refreshed attraction itself in the video below – and be careful not to look into the eyes of Mara!
- 2023 was the last time significant changes were made to the attraction – which included some new digital effects, which we showcased in this side-by-side video.
- Of course, a brand-new Indiana Jones attraction is currently under construction at Disney's Animal Kingdom – which will be entirely different from its Anaheim counterpart.
- Over at Tokyo DisneySea, Indiana Jones Adventure: Temple of the Crystal Skull will officially reopen on November 30 following a lengthy refurbishment with new projection mapping effects and updated audio.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Disney Legend Bob Gurr celebrated his 95th birthday and Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro took the time to honor the beloved figure.
- After the big reveal of the newest S.E.A. member, Disneyland guests can now see her name in a familiar place.
- Construction has finally gone vertical on the new Arthur & Sons restaurant coming to Downtown Disney.
- Disneyland fans can add a little park flair to their wardrobes with a new collection of all-over-print button-up shirts from RSVLTS.
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