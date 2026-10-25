Josh D'Amaro Celebrates Disney Legend Bob Gurr on His 95th Birthday
D’Amaro honors the Disney Legend’s incredible legacy and lasting contributions to Disney Parks on his milestone birthday.
Disney Legend Bob Gurr celebrates his 95th birthday today, and Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro took the time to honor the beloved figure.
What's Happening:
- Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro took to Instagram today to celebrate the 95th birthday of Disney Legend Bob Gurr.
- Gurr famously designed most (if not all) of the ride vehicles for Disneyland’s oldest attractions, including Autopia, the Disneyland Monorail, the Matterhorn Bobsleds, the Submarine Voyage, and The Haunted Mansion.
- He was named a Disney Legend in 2004 and has remained a significant and beloved part of the Disney community over the last two decades, appearing at many events and even getting his own documentary, Bob Gurr: Living by Design.
- Gurr is among this year's inductees into the IAAPA Hall of Fame – one of the highest honors in the amusement field.
- In his birthday tribute, D’Amaro praised Gurr’s creativity and ingenuity, highlighting his lasting influence on Walt Disney Imagineering and the experiences enjoyed by generations of Disney fans.
- D’Amaro concluded his message by celebrating Gurr’s incredible legacy and wishing the Disney Legend a happy 95th birthday.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Indiana Jones Adventure reopened last week with some behind-the-scenes changes to improve throughput and efficiency.
- After the big reveal of the newest S.E.A. member, Disneyland guests can now see her name in a familiar place.
- Construction has finally gone vertical on the new Arthur & Sons restaurant coming to Downtown Disney.
- Disneyland fans can add a little park flair to their wardrobes with a new collection of all-over-print button-up shirts from RSVLTS.
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