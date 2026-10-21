Photos: Construction Goes Vertical on New Dining Concept at Disneyland's Downtown Disney

The new location was originally announced in November of 2024.

Devotees may recall that back in November of 2024, a whole new dining concept was revealed for the former site of Tortilla Jo's in the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort. After a construction update only a few days ago, now we're noticing rapid vertical construction taking place on the new Arthur & Sons Steak & Bourbon.

Those passing through the area in Downtown Disney will see steel beams now rising over the construction walls, as the new building takes shape in this corner of the shopping, dining, and entertainment district of the Disneyland Resort.

Arthur & Sons Steak and Bourbon is set to be a classic steakhouse, with a center bar, that will offer up prime cuts of beef, fresh seafood, sandwiches and salads, and an impressive selection of bourbon and inventive cocktails. This concept, along with the new Pearl's Roadside BBQ, come from Michelin-starred Chef Joe Isidori, who is also the 3x New York City wine and food festival burger bash champion.

Currently, there is no official opening date for the new restaurant, but construction is ramping up quickly on the new Downtown Disney location.

To plan your visit to the Downtown Disney District and the rest of the Happiest Place on Earth, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!