Photos: Arthur & Sons Construction Moves Forward at Downtown Disney

Hopefully the new steakhouse will be here soon.

Downtown Disney has gone through an incredible transformation over the last few years, but the work is far from finished. There are still a couple of major construction projects still left to complete, and after a period of seeming inaction, it appears to be moving forward.

What's Happening:

The final major piece of Downtown Disney construction is the former Tortilla Joe's restaurant, which is set to become two new locations: Arthur & Sons Steak and Bourbon and Pearl’s Roadside BBQ.

The demolition of the old Tortilla Joe's location took place around the same time that work was being done on the old ESPN Zone and the construction of the building that became the new Earl of Sandwich and Gordon Ramsay at the Carnaby. The two later constructions moved at a much faster pace.

Arthur & Sons construction seemed to halt entirely for a while. At the very least, there were no obvious signs of work being done.

However, new pictures we took of the building this week show some work has taken place, as the red vertical posts are relatively new.

While unlikely, it wouldn't have been impossible for something to have happened that stopped construction entirely, but that's not the case. Hopefully this is a sign of construction beginning to move again.

More Downtown Disney News:

The other major construction project that we're all waiting for at Downtown Disney is the eventual Porto's Bakery.

Check out our review of Gordon Ramsay at the Carnaby, which opened over the summer.

Disney pin fans, keep an eye out for the new pin vending machine in Downtown Disney.