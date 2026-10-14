Photos: New Pin Capsule Machine at Downtown Disney

Disney fans love their pins, and based on the sheer volume of blind box products that have been available over the years, fans love those two. Now the two passions have been combined in a brand new vending machine that dispenses one from a random selection of unique pins.

What's Happening:

Located near the Star Wars Trading Post at Downtown Disney, you'll now find a pair of vending machines that dispense mystery pins.

One of 15 different pins are available, which are, maybe not surprisingly, pins of characters inside capsules.

There are some popular characters like Aurora, Simba, and Winnie the Pooh

Perhaps more fun, however, are the less mainstream characters, like Sir Hiss, Sultan (the dog/ottoman from Beauty and the Beast), and the platypus from "it's a small world."

If you want to try your luck, it's $18 per pin, which isn't the cheapest pin you'll find at Disneyland Resort, but it's far from the most expensive.

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