New Magic Key Holder Gift Celebrates 25 Years of Haunted Mansion Holiday
A full set of four cards will be released over four weeks.
Having a Disneyland Magic Key means being able to visit the Happiest Place on Earth almost whenever you like. However, there are additional benefits as well, and fans of The Nightmare Before Christmas and the seasonal Haunted Mansion Holiday won't want to miss the newest offering.
What's Happening:
- Disneyland is celebrating 25 years of Haunted Mansion Holiday with a set of four collectable cards, but they're only for Magic Key Holders.
- Between 10/26 and 11/21, a new card will be available each week along with a frame to hold them all.
- The lenticular cards feature the transforming portraits that are part of Haunted Mansion Holiday.
- The release dates for each card are:
- Card 1: October 26
- Card 2: November 2
- Card 3: November 9
- Card 4: November 16
- The cards can be picked up at the following locations during normal operating hours:
- Disneyana in Disneyland Park
- Kingswell Shop in Disney California Adventure Park
- WonderGround Gallery in Downtown Disney District
- Cards are available while supplies last and are limited to one of each card per Magic Key holder
- Take a look at the full set here:
More Disneyland News:
- A new Nightmare Before Christmas Tiki Mug is coming to Trader Sam's at the Disneyland Hotel.
- A big change has been made to Magic Key policies that all holders will appreciate.
- The new parking garage at Disneyland Resort will be a little different than previously announced.