New Magic Key Holder Gift Celebrates 25 Years of Haunted Mansion Holiday

Having a Disneyland Magic Key means being able to visit the Happiest Place on Earth almost whenever you like. However, there are additional benefits as well, and fans of The Nightmare Before Christmas and the seasonal Haunted Mansion Holiday won't want to miss the newest offering.

What's Happening:

Disneyland is celebrating 25 years of Haunted Mansion Holiday with a set of four collectable cards, but they're only for Magic Key Holders.

Between 10/26 and 11/21, a new card will be available each week along with a frame to hold them all.

The lenticular cards feature the transforming portraits that are part of Haunted Mansion Holiday.

The release dates for each card are: Card 1: October 26 Card 2: November 2 Card 3: November 9 Card 4: November 16

The cards can be picked up at the following locations during normal operating hours: Disneyana in Disneyland Park Kingswell Shop in Disney California Adventure Park WonderGround Gallery in Downtown Disney District

Cards are available while supplies last and are limited to one of each card per Magic Key holder

Take a look at the full set here:





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