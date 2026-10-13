Disneyland Resort's New Parking Structure is Shrinking

The most important construction currently happening at Disneyland Resort isn't the Avengers Campus expansion or the future of Tomorrowland. It's a parking garage. A brand new parking structure is currently under construction that is the first step to a radical and much-needed transformation of the Esplanade. However, before the Esplanade can undergo massive changes, the garage itself is going through changes of its own.

What's Happening:

Last month, ground was broken on a brand new parking structure across from Disneyland Resort. The new garage was supposed to be an eight-level structure with space for more than 6,000 vehicles.

According to themeparkiq, an updated permit for the garage has been filed, which shrinks the total size o the garage from eight levels to seven and reduces the total size of the garage by nearly 150,000 sq. ft.

18 shade canopies have been added to the permit, which one assumes will be replacing the top level of the garage.

It's unclear how the reduced space will impact the total number of spaces in the garage. However, those with EVs are in luck as the number of EV chargers in the plans has now increased from 302 to 316.

At this point, we don't know why this change was made. It could be simple cost savings. It could also be some previously unknown element of the construction that, now that work has started, has revealed the need for a change.

The garage is a major element of the DisneylandForward expansion project. Since a great deal of the space where the resort plans to expand is currently parking lot, the garage is needed before any additional work can be done.

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