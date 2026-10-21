Photos: New S.E.A. Member Joins Fan-Favorite Tribute at Disneyland Park

The newest member was revealed only yesterday, with the new detail added at the same time.

Fans of the Society of Explorers and Adventurers (AKA S.E.A.), a group of characters and stories that give a deeper lore to some of the Disney Parks most popular attractions (especially those without an already pre-established IP) got to meet the newest member of the organization yesterday - Hazel Hightower.

In the story, Hazel Hightower is the daughter of Harrison Hightower III - the eccentric world traveler who owns the Hightower Hotel, which serves as the setting for Tokyo DisneySea's Tower of Terror. She was introduced to the world via a fun mystery game that started alongside D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event earlier this year, and culminated with a big reveal yesterday as the game seemingly concluded.

Alongside the conclusion of the game, those visiting Disneyland and knew where to look were treated to another new detail in her story.

Located at the Tropical Hideaway in Adventureland, there is a series of oars, each belonging to different members of S.E.A. Now, as even referenced in yesterday's post, park guests can now find the oar that belongs to Hazel Hightower hanging amongst the others.

What's left unclear at this point is just what part Hazel Hightower will play in the S.E.A. going forward. She isn't currently part of the backstory for any current Disney attraction, but it seems unlikely she would be introduced if that was going to remain the case for long.

To see her new oar for yourself at The Happiest Place on Earth, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.