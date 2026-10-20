Meet Hazel Hightower, the Newest Member of the Society of Explorers and Adventurers

Over the last couple of months, Walt Disney Imagineering has led fans on a wild quest through Disneyland full of brain-bending riddles. Yesterday we received the final two riddles, and today the solution has been officially revealed: the newest member of the Society of Explorers and Adventurers, one Miss Hazel Hightower.

What's Happening:

A post on the WDI Instagram has introduced a brand new character to the Society of Explorers and Adventurers, the cast of characters featured in several Disney Parks attractions around the world.

Hazel Hightower is apparently the daughter of Harrison Hightower, the character at the center of the version of Tower of Terror found at Tokyo DisneySea.

Our first pictures of Hazel show her visiting several of the attractions that were at the center of the WDI riddle game, including the Jungle Cruise and the Disneyland Railroad.

Hazel left a final message behind for the S.E.A.

The end of the final puzzle references a souvenir that can be collected "at a ticket booth." The Disney Parks Blog revealed that the Rainbow Ridge Jewel, an item that was part of the puzzle, is viewable in full vibrant glory at the Ticket Booth outside of Pioneer Mercantile.

Guests can use a MagicBand+ in order to obtain a special ticket from Hazel Hightower. Guests without a MagicBand+ can also ask a Cast Member for a ticket.

The Road to Hazel Hightower

At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, a presentation on the S.E.A. in the Walt Disney Imagineering booth revealed a special artifact has been "stolen."

What followed was a weekly series of riddles that were designed to lead people to different Disneyland locations. Each solution was a letter of the alphabet. Once all letters were revealed, unscrambling them would lead to a name.

What's left unclear at this point is just what part Hazel Hightower will play in the S.E.A. going forward. She isn't currently part of the backstory for any current Disney attraction, but it seems unlikely she would be introduced if that was going to remain the case for long.

Whatever the purpose, a new S.E.A. member is always something fun to see, and it's great that WDI is continuing to invest and create when it comes to the attractions not attached to other IP.

More Disneyland News:

Disneyland PhotoPass gained new features today thanks to a new deal with Shutterfly.

The Unofficial Disney Parks Retro Cookbook explores food from Disneyland's past. Check out our review.

WDI recently highlighted some updates to the Disneyland Railroad.