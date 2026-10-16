Walt Disney Imagineering Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Disneyland Railroad Diorama's New Lighting System

The Grand Canyon and Primeval World dioramas have received some major tech upgrades.

Just last month, the Grand Canyon and Primeval World dioramas reopened along the route of the Disneyland Railroad with some impressive new lighting effects. And today Walt Disney Imagineering shared what went into reinvigorating this memorable feature of the Happiest Place On Earth that dates back to the 1960s.

What's happening:

Walt Disney Imagineering has shared a new video to its Instagram feed, detailing the technological upgrades that have been installed for the lighting system at Disneyland's Grand Canyon and Primeval World dioramas. You can watch the video below.

These dioramas can be viewed by riding the Disneyland Railroad, specifically between the Tomorrowland and Main Street, U.S.A. stations.

Elements of the diorama were formerly part of the Ford Magic Skyway attraction at the 1964 World's Fair in Queens, New York. It opened at Disneyland on July 1, 1966-- about eight months after the World's Fair came to an end.

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