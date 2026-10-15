Photos: The Skyline of Disney California Adventure Takes Center Stage in New Merch Collection

A collection of merchandise has been spotted at Disney California Adventure that celebrates the current skyline at the park in a fun and stylized way across apparel and other goods. We found the collection at Elias & Co. on Buena Vista Street, and we're already trying to increase our credit limit on our Disney Chase Visa. Take a look.

Of course right after we mention the skyline gear, we have to point out this sleek gray hoodie that features the logo for the park emblazoned across the chest. A perfect design aesthetic that proves the KIS method (Keep It Simple) works more often than it doesn't. This hoodie costs $59.99.

Also keeping it (relatively) simple, the skyline art is featured across a new t-shirt in a dark blue color. The tee can be picked up for $36.99

The skyline art features the Pixar Pal-Around (or Mickey's Fun Wheel or Sun Wheel, depending on which iteration of the park you're locked into), the Incredicoaster, Cars Land, San Fransokyo Square, Avengers Campus, Grizzly Peak, and more. It's even better seen and examined on this sleek tote bag, which can be picked up for $19.99.

The many logos of the lands of Disney California Adventure literally frame your photo with this photo frame, which also features the skyline art at the bottom of the frame. The frame can be brought home for $29.99.

A wide-brim hat also features the Disney California Adventure park logo on a patch, with a white and dark blue color scheme. This hat goes for $32.99.

The individual iconography for each land in the park is celebrated in a tee-shirt with six simple images and the park logo, retailing for $36.99. However, the back of the shirt also serves as a checklist for the many experiences of the park.

The skyline art is also featured on a cozy blanket, also a dark blue color. The blanket can be brought home for $49.99.

Smaller versions of the art are also featured on magnets and other trinkets as well.

To get your hands on this collection for yourself, available now at Disney California Adventure - be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.