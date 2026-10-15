Visit Anaheim Launches Winter Travel Promotion With Massive Savings on Stays

The “If You Know, You Go” campaign offers savings on qualifying January-through-March 2027 stays, with a portion of booking sales benefiting local families.

Looking for a Southern California getaway after the holiday rush? Visit Anaheim is encouraging travelers to trade winter coats for sunshine with a new travel promotion offering savings of $100 or more on select Anaheim stays, while also supporting local families in need.

What’s Happening:

The destination marketing organization for Anaheim and Garden Grove has launched “If You Know, You Go,” a limited-time promotion designed to inspire visitors to explore Anaheim during the winter months.

Travelers can take advantage of the offer when booking qualifying stays from January 7 through March 20, 2027, with reservations open through December 31, 2026.

The beginning of the year offers an opportunity to experience Anaheim at a more relaxed pace, whether visitors are planning a spontaneous weekend getaway or looking for a post-holiday trip to look forward to. From world-class attractions and sporting events to local dining and rooftop views, the city offers plenty of ways to enjoy Southern California beyond the traditional summer travel season.

“A great getaway isn’t just about where you go, but when you go,” said Scott Oklin, Chief Marketing Officer of Visit Anaheim. “With world-class attractions, local favorites and something new around every corner, there’s always more of Anaheim to discover. We know travelers are looking to get more value out of their vacations, and this promotion gives them another reason to put a trip to Anaheim on the calendar.”

Visitors can fill their winter itineraries with a variety of experiences around the city. Thrill-seekers can enjoy roller coasters and other attractions, while sports fans can cheer on the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. Food lovers can explore the Anaheim Packing District, sample locally brewed beer, or discover the city's dining scene. Travelers looking for a more laid-back escape can also enjoy rooftop views and the region's year-round Southern California sunshine.

Beyond offering travelers a way to save, the promotion is also intended to benefit the Anaheim community. Through a partnership with vacation package provider Get Away Today, a portion of booking sales from the campaign will be donated to Caterina’s Club, an Anaheim-based nonprofit dedicated to feeding families in need.

The “If You Know, You Go” promotion is available to book from October 15 through December 31, 2026. Savings start at $100 on qualifying stays between January 7 and March 20, 2027. A minimum two-night stay is required, and blackout dates may apply.

Travelers can find additional information and book their Anaheim getaway online through Visit Anaheim.

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