City of Anaheim Draft Envisions “Resort Ribbon” Near Current and Future Disneyland Resort Development
The blue sky-esque draft also suggests attraction-like transportation, a greenway near the parks, and more.
A newly released City of Anaheim draft shares some big ideas for the Resort District — including a so-called "Resort Ribbon."
About the Anaheim 2.0 Draft and the Resort Ribbon Idea:
- A 73-page Anaheim Resort 2.0 draft was recently prepared by urban-design firm Gehl for the City of Anaheim, offering big ideas and a fresh vision for the city's popular areas.
- For example, the report presents some broad ideas for improving the Anaheim Resort District, including:
- A redesigned Harbor Boulevard and Katella Avenue intersection
- A pedestrian “Greenway"
- An East-West transportation connector
- New public-realm design standards
- Development incentives for hotels and other private properties
- The Resort Ribbon
- For Disney fans, the standout is that last one: the Resort Ribbon.
- A concept map shows a long-term pedestrian loop extending past Downtown Disney and the theme-park entrances before continuing toward the planned eastern parking structure, GardenWalk, the Anaheim Convention Center’s Grand Plaza, and an area labeled “Future Disney Destination.”
- The possible route could include grade-separated crossings at:
- Disney Way near GardenWalk
- Katella Avenue near GardenWalk
- Harbor Boulevard south of Katella Avenue
- The plan also specifically states that the route and crossing locations would be finalized in coordination with future DisneylandForward projects.
- Rather than conventional pedestrian bridges, Anaheim imagines wide, landscaped pathways with seating and shade.
- As they note, "It turns moving through the district into a curated experience, giving visitors a premium, stress-free alternative while bypassing traffic, discovering hidden gems, and experiencing Anaheim from a completely new vantage point."
The Greenway:
- Another big idea that could impact Disneyland Resort guests is The Greenway.
- Interestingly, this proposal even ponders how traveling down Harbor Boulevard could feel more like an extension of a Disney Parks visit.
- As detailed in the draft, The Greenway would have three main sections:
- Akin to the Resort Loop, The Greenway would also feature seating, playful elements, and more.
More From the Report:
- Elsewhere in the draft are ideas for unique shade elements to be installed near Harbor and Katella, ideas for wayfinding elements, and much, much more.
- It's also worth noting that a photo of EPCOT at Walt Disney World makes a cameo in the report, highlighting the monorail as a way that transit can feel like a ride.
- You can review the full document for yourself on Anaheim's website.
Will This Really Happen?
- It's important to stress that the ideas presented in this draft are just that: ideas.
- Therefore, it's probably not worth getting too attached to these proposals or thinking that your next Disneyland visit will include these improvements.
- Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see what the City of Anaheim makes of these ideas and what they may ultimately be able to implement.
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