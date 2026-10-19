The Final Riddles in Walt Disney Imagineering's S.E.A. Quest Are Here

These riddles were going on for Niles and Niles and Niles...

Two months ago, during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Walt Disney Imagineering sent fans on a wild quest to discover the identity of a thief. After today, fans will finally have all the pieces of the puzzle, as the final two riddles have been revealed.

What's Happening:

During a Walt Disney Imagineering Presentation at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Imagineers promised to unveil an artifact related to the Society of Explorers and Adventurers, only for the artifact to turn up "stolen."

Since then, weekly riddles have appeared on the WDI Instagram page.

Each riddle's solution is a letter of the alphabet, and when all letters are revealed, they can be unscrambled to reveal the name of the guilty party.

Today the final two riddles were released.

Here's riddle 10:

And here's riddle 11:

The answers can all be found at Disneyland Park, and the instructions indicate that all answers can be found online.

If you've been playing along, you now have all the letters in the name you're trying to find. There are actually 14 total letters, as a couple of the solutions were actually for the same letter, repeated.

The only question left now is: what does it all mean? It seems likely this was all leading to some sort of announcement regarding the S.E.A., the collection of characters created by WDI that inhabit many of their attractions at Disney Parks around the world. Is this character being included in a ride?

During the presentation where all this went down, it was strongly hinted that the Matterhorn Bobsleds are in for some sort of S.E.A. related makeover. I'm assuming fans will be given a day or two to solve these last riddles, and then we'll learn what it was all about.

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