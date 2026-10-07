Of Course This Walt Disney Imagineer's Office Looks Like a Pirate Tavern

Walt Disney Imagineers are among the most interesting and popular people at the Walt Disney Company. They are incredibly creative when it comes to designing attractions at Disney Parks. It turns out some of them are equally creative at designing office space.

What's Happening:

In a new YouTube video titled "Open Office Hours," Walt Disney Imagineering introduces us to Steve Controneo, a Principal Dimensional Designer with Walt Disney Imagineering.

More specifically, it introduces his office, which he calls the Picked Pirates Tavern.

Controneo says he's loved pirates since he was a kid, specifically citing Pirates of the Caribbean as a reason for that. Since he spends hours a day in an office, he designed it as a place he wants to spend that time.

His office is completely decked out with various artifacts. He made a point to include things from multiple cultures, on the premise that pirates stole from everybody.

Some of his artifacts are actually from the Golden Age of Piracy.

Not everything in his office is pirate-themed. he also has a sculpture of Wart, an alien found inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

He also has a sculpture of Albert the Monkey, who, it turns out, was the first digital sculpture ever attempted at Walt Disney Imagineering.

Check out the full office tour here:

It's an amazing office but it leads to the obvious question, how does he get any work done?

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