The Search Continues: Walt Disney Imagineering Recaps S.E.A. Mystery as Fans Continue Hunt for the Thief

No new clues today! Bonnie Booker has revealed the letters uncovered so far.

The mystery surrounding the Society of Explorers and Adventurers is slowly but surely getting a little easier to piece together… but Walt Disney Imagineering is warning fans not to spoil the fun for fellow adventurers!

What’s Happening:

Since August, Disney has been dropping weekly riddles connected to a mysterious S.E.A. storyline, challenging fans to uncover clues about an alleged thief and a missing artifact.

Now, instead of releasing its usual Tuesday riddle, Walt Disney Imagineering has shared a message from S.E.A. Archivist Bonnie Booker recapping what fans have discovered so far.

“Our friend Bonnie Booker from S.E.A. has a message for you brilliant adventurers. Keep up the excellent sleuthing!” Imagineering shared alongside the post. The team also reminded fans to allow other players to solve the mystery themselves and to “protect the magic” by not immediately revealing answers.

For those who want to keep working through the riddles independently, the first slides of the post offer a clear warning: the following images contain the correct letters discovered through the riddles.

WARNING: Spoilers Ahead! Fans who want to check their work can continue, while those who are still solving the clues are encouraged to stop before reaching the answers.

In her message, Bonnie Booker explains that the recap includes a compilation of the letters and information discovered about the thief so far.

The letters currently known are: T, L, A, R, O, E, E, Z

While the letters alone don't yet reveal the full mystery, Imagineering has also provided a growing profile of the culprit.

According to the clues uncovered so far: The thief was rejected from the Society of Explorers and Adventurers Is a prankster who leaves riddles behind The answers to those riddles to spell out a larger mystery The suspect is also traveling through time using a device known as a Timeskipper A little full of themselves May have stolen the Ridge Jewel, an artifact connected to the S.E.A.

With eight letters now confirmed, adventurers have another piece of the puzzle to work with. But with Imagineering emphasizing independent sleuthing, fans may want to resist the urge to immediately share their solutions as the next chapter of the mystery approaches.

If you're just now discovering the game, here are all the previous riddles if you would like to figure them out yourself. Clue #1 Clue #2 Clue #3 Clue #4 Clue #5 Clue #6 & #7



More Walt Disney Imagineering News: