"The Marty Sklar Archives: Time Capsules of Walt Disney Imagineering" New Book Available for Pre-Order

Just a couple weeks ago, we learned about a new book being written by former Walt Disney Imagineering President Bob Weis about Disney Legend Marty Sklar, and now that book-- entitled The Marty Sklar Archives: Time Capsules of Walt Disney Imagineering-- has become available for pre-order. More details below.

What's happening:

A new book entitled The Marty Sklar Archives: Time Capsules of Walt Disney Imagineering is now available for pre-order. It will be released by Disney Editions on Tuesday, April 13, 2027 .

. The book is written by former Walt Disney Imagineering President Bob Weis and features forewords by both The Imagineering Story filmmaker Leslie Iwerks and Walt Disney Archives Director Rebecca Cline.

Weis received help from Sklar's widow Leah in putting together this collection of material, in addition to their children Leslie and Howard Sklar. 90 former colleagues of Sklar's also provided their input.

This full-color coffee table book will offer readers a behind-the-scenes look at Walt Disney Imagineering over the decades, archival memos, drawings, speeches, and artwork directly from Marty Sklar's personal desk, and edited scripts and presentations, including a never-before-published book about "it's a small world" from 1963.

The official synopsis of the book is as follows: "Writer and editor, creative champion, sought-after mentor, international diplomat, park overseer, leader of the Imagineers, and friend to all—Marty Sklar led a life devoted to the magic and dream of Disney, and his legacy lives on in its beloved parks. Just after his passing in 2017, hundreds of boxes of Marty's papers were discovered—and now, in The Marty Sklar Archives, these hidden gems are available for all to see."

More News from Walt Disney Imagineering: