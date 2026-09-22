Picking Up The Pace: Imagineering Drops Two New Clues In Ongoing S.E.A. Game

Are we any closer to the answer?

Is it Tuesday already? The best way to tell these days is to see if Walt Disney Imagineering has dropped a new riddle in its ongoing mystery involving the Society of Explorers and Adventurers. As it happens, today is Tuesday, but there is a twist, as today we got two new riddles instead of just one.

What's Happening:

Ever since D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, our friends at Walt Disney Imagineering have been playing a little game.

An artifact related to the Society of Explorers and Adventurers, Disney Parks' original cast of characters, was "stolen" from the event.

A series of riddles are designed to ultimately reveal the name of the thief and too expand on the story surrounding the popular characters.

Today we got not one but two riddles.

Here's riddle #6:

And here's #7:

We know that all of the riddles involve Disneyland, but many of the riddles have referenced locations and attractions long gone. The riddles are accompanied by information on a time travel device called a Timeskipper, which explains (canonically) how the mystery person is doing that. Though what this means to the S.E.A. writ large is still unclear.

As in previous cases, the answer to every riddle is a letter. When all letters are revealed, they can be unscrambled to spell the name of the thief.

All clues refer specifically to Disneyland Park, and while visiting the park can potentially aid in solving them, all answers can be found in images online.

It's unclear why we got two riddles today instead of one, unless the decision has been made to pick up the pace on this game and get it to wherever it's going a little sooner. It does feel like this has been going on for a while.

It's also possible somebody is making a "six seven" joke.

The Rest of the Game: