Disney Legend Joe Rohde to Discuss Floating Mountains at Walt Disney Family Museum
Joe Rohde will share stories from his 40-year Walt Disney Imagineering career during a special presentation of his new book on October 28.
Disney Legend and former Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde is heading to the Walt Disney Family Museum for a special evening celebrating his new book and the art of bringing seemingly impossible ideas to life.
What’s Happening:
- On Wednesday, October 28, 2026, Rohde will present Floating Mountains: The Art of Imagineering the Impossible during a special talk at the Walt Disney Family Museum. Beginning at 6 p.m., the program will allow attendees to hear stories from Rohde’s four-decade career with Walt Disney Imagineering and the projects that helped establish him as one of Disney’s most influential Imagineers.
- Throughout his career, Rohde led projects focused on natural history, culture, and the environment, bringing those themes into immersive Disney destinations around the world. His work includes Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park at Walt Disney World, Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawai‘i, and Villages Nature Paris near Disneyland Paris.
- The upcoming presentation will center on Floating Mountains, which explores Rohde’s approach to Imagineering and the creative process behind turning ambitious concepts into physical environments. The book draws from his extensive career and his lifelong interests in exploration, nature, art, and different cultures.
- Rohde retired from Walt Disney Imagineering after 40 years with the company. Since then, he has continued working on projects outside Disney, including consulting for Virgin Galactic and the Jane Goodall Institute, while also maintaining collaborations with Disney.
- Beyond his work as an Imagineer, Rohde is an artist and member of The Explorers Club. His expedition paintings reflect his passion for exploration and the natural world, interests that have also influenced much of his Imagineering career.
- Tickets for the October 28 presentation are $50 for Walt Disney Family Museum members, $70 for adults, $65 for seniors and students with ID, and $60 for youths. Children ages 5 and under can attend for free with registration required.
- The program will take place in the museum’s Theater. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult who is responsible for them throughout the event.
- With Rohde sharing stories from 40 years of Imagineering and his new book offering a closer look at the creative philosophy behind his work, the presentation provides Disney fans with a unique opportunity to hear directly from one of the company’s legendary Imagineers.
More Walt Disney Family Museum News:
- The Walt Disney Family Museum Reimagines Eyvind Earle Exhibition for Fall 2026
- An Underrated Pixar Gem Is Coming To The Walt Disney Family Museum
- 20 Years of Ka-Chow: Cars Creative Director Jay Ward Looks Back On The Iconic Franchise
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