An Underrated Pixar Gem Is Coming To The Walt Disney Family Museum

Finally you can watch it on a big screen.
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A great Pixar film that never got a proper theatrical release will be given the spotlight next month at The Walt Disney Family Museum.

What's Happening:

  • The Walt Disney Family Museum picks a different movie every month to spotlight, running almost daily screenings.
  • Today the museum announced that its movie for the month of August will be Pixar's Luca.
  • Luca never got a proper theatrical run when it was released, due to the global pandemic's theatrical restrictions. The movie received a brief run in theaters in 2024 along with Soul and Turning Red the other films to suffer that fate.
  • Considering the limited access to screens for Luca, seeing the movie at the WDFM may be many people's first chance to see the heartwarming story on a screen larger than their television.
  • Luca will run every From August 1-31 at 3pm, Thursday through Monday, except for August 15 and 28.
  • Tickets are $10 for adults, seniors or students. $8 for youth. $5 w/ museum admission or as the guest of a museum member. Tickets are free to Walt Disney Family Museum members or children under 5.

More Walt Disney Family Museum News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey