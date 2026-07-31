An Underrated Pixar Gem Is Coming To The Walt Disney Family Museum
Finally you can watch it on a big screen.
A great Pixar film that never got a proper theatrical release will be given the spotlight next month at The Walt Disney Family Museum.
What's Happening:
- The Walt Disney Family Museum picks a different movie every month to spotlight, running almost daily screenings.
- Today the museum announced that its movie for the month of August will be Pixar's Luca.
- Luca never got a proper theatrical run when it was released, due to the global pandemic's theatrical restrictions. The movie received a brief run in theaters in 2024 along with Soul and Turning Red the other films to suffer that fate.
- Considering the limited access to screens for Luca, seeing the movie at the WDFM may be many people's first chance to see the heartwarming story on a screen larger than their television.
- Luca will run every From August 1-31 at 3pm, Thursday through Monday, except for August 15 and 28.
- Tickets are $10 for adults, seniors or students. $8 for youth. $5 w/ museum admission or as the guest of a museum member. Tickets are free to Walt Disney Family Museum members or children under 5.
More Walt Disney Family Museum News:
- Cars franchise director Jay Ward recently stopped by the Walt Disney Family Museum to talk about the movie for its 20th anniversary.
- The Walt Disney Family Museum will be in attendance at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event next month.
- Don Iwerks, who was an early advisor for the WDFM passed away earlier this month.