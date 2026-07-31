An Underrated Pixar Gem Is Coming To The Walt Disney Family Museum

Finally you can watch it on a big screen.

A great Pixar film that never got a proper theatrical release will be given the spotlight next month at The Walt Disney Family Museum.

What's Happening:

The Walt Disney Family Museum picks a different movie every month to spotlight, running almost daily screenings.

Today the museum announced that its movie for the month of August will be Pixar's Luca.

Luca never got a proper theatrical run when it was released, due to the global pandemic's theatrical restrictions. The movie received a brief run in theaters in 2024 along with Soul and Turning Red the other films to suffer that fate.

Considering the limited access to screens for Luca, seeing the movie at the WDFM may be many people's first chance to see the heartwarming story on a screen larger than their television.

Luca will run every From August 1-31 at 3pm, Thursday through Monday, except for August 15 and 28.

Tickets are $10 for adults, seniors or students. $8 for youth. $5 w/ museum admission or as the guest of a museum member. Tickets are free to Walt Disney Family Museum members or children under 5.

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