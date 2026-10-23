Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland Reopens with Key Ride Fixes

You may not notice these changes, but they are a major improvement.

Indiana Jones Adventure is consistently one of the most popular rides at Disneyland. This can be determined at least in part by the fact that it consistently has among the highest wait times in the park on any given day. Unfortunately, the attraction is also among those that can be hardest to ride due to it having frequent downtime. The good news is that, following the attraction's most recent refurbishment, many of the popular ride's biggest issues may have been improved.

What's Happening:

Indiana Jones Adventure reopens to guests today following a six-week refurbishment.

A feature from Todd Martens at the L.A. Times outlines some of what was fixed and updated this time around, and while the changes appear small, they may have a significant impact on improving the attraction's guest throughput.

One major change was to the doors to the Temple of the Forbidden Eye. Previously, the doors were hydraulic, but they are now electric doors. This will make the doors easier to maintain and make them less prone to failure.

When the doors used to fail, that would mean propping them open, which in turn meant lengthening the period between vehicles, so that riders one car wouldn't see the car in front of them, slowing down the entire ride process.

Another update ensures that when vehicles park to load and unload, they will do so more accurately than previously. This will speed up the entire loading procedure.

Ride vehicles have also been outfitted with larger pouches for personal items, which should make it easier for guests to stow their stuff. Personal items are one of the major reasons that the loading process gets slowed down.

These updates are estimated to increase the attraction's capacity by 125 people per hour, which comes out to 1,000 or more people per day.

While it's always fun when a ride gets updated with some new effect, sometimes it's the little things that can truly improve the experience measurably. If Indiana Jones Adventure downtime is reduced and its capacity is increased, it's a big win all around.

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