Photos: Blue Waves Spotted on Exterior of The Little Mermaid – Ariel’s Undersea Adventure at Disney California Adventure

New ocean-inspired paintwork is visible on the attraction’s exterior, while scrims appear to have been rolled up following recent Santa Ana winds.

Blue waves have been spotted on the exterior of The Little Mermaid – Ariel’s Undersea Adventure at Disney California Adventure, as the scrims are down, offering a glimpse of the ongoing exterior work on the attraction.

The newly painted waves are visible on the building’s exterior, adding a fresh ocean-inspired detail to the facade of the omnimover dark ride in Paradise Gardens Park.

Scrims covering portions of the exterior also appear to have been rolled up, potentially as a precaution following the intense Santa Ana winds that recently swept through Southern California. 

The attraction, located in Paradise Gardens Park, takes guests on an underwater journey through the story of Disney’s animated classic The Little Mermaid. Riders travel past scenes featuring Ariel, Sebastian, Flounder, and other familiar characters as they relive highlights from the film.

The newly spotted blue waves add another update to the attraction’s exterior as work continues. We’ll keep an eye on the area for further changes.

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Reiley Selinger
Reiley, based in Los Angeles, is a Muppets aficionado with a love for theme parks and all things spooky.
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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is a roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the Parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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