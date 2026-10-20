Photos: New Cars Land Apparel and Home Decor Arrive at Radiator Springs Curios

The latest adult merchandise collection includes a zip-up jacket, baseball cap, socks, T-shirts, and sweatshirts, and home decor inspired by Radiator Springs.

Ka-chow! A new collection of Cars Land apparel and collectibles has rolled into Radiator Springs Curios at Disney California Adventure, with fresh styles for adults inspired by the beloved land themed to Pixar’s Cars.

The collection includes a mix of jackets, hats, socks, T-shirts, sweatshirts, ornaments, and light-up figures, giving fans several ways to show off their love for Radiator Springs both inside and outside the parks.

Here’s a look at the new merchandise and retail prices:

Radiator Springs Cars Land Zip-Up Jacket for Adults - $89.99

Cars Land Work Shirt Button-Up - $74.99

Cars Land Baseball Cap for Adults - $32.99

Cars Land Socks - $19.99

Disney California Adventure Cozy Cone Motel T-Shirt for Adults - $36.99

Cozy Cone Motel T-Shirt for Adults - $36.99

Cars Land T-Shirt for Women - $39.99

Cars Land Patch Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults - $69.99

Radiator Springs Pullover Sweatshirt for Women - $64.99

Radiator Springs Racers Ornament - $26.99

Cozy Cone Light-Up Figure - $39.99

Flo’s V-8 Cafe Light-Up Figure - $49.99

From Cozy Cone Motel-inspired style to Cars Land-themed outerwear, the new collection brings the spirit of Radiator Springs to everyday apparel.

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