Disneyland Resort President Jill Estorino Joins Rady Children’s Health Orange County Board of Directors
The appointment continues a more than 60-year relationship between Disneyland and the children’s healthcare organization, dating back to Walt Disney himself.
Disneyland Resort and Rady Children’s Health Orange County are continuing a partnership that has spanned more than 60 years, supporting the health and well-being of children and families throughout Southern California.
What's Happening:
- The longstanding relationship dates back to Walt Disney himself, reflecting his commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of children beyond the gates of Disneyland.
- Now, Disneyland Resort President Jill Estorino is continuing that legacy by joining the organization's Board of Directors, helping support its mission of providing care and resources to children and families in need.
- In an Instagram post announcing the appointment, Estorino reflected on witnessing the organization's impact firsthand since returning to Orange County.
- The new board position further strengthens the connection between Disneyland Resort and the pediatric healthcare organization, building on decades of community involvement and support.
- Through this continued relationship, Disney hopes to help Rady Children’s Health Orange County make a lasting difference for local families.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- A recent riddle involving the Society of Explorers and Adventurers revealed the new character Hazel Hightower, with a new element on display in Frontierland.
- Shutterfly has become the Official Photo Gift Partner of Walt Disney World and Disneyland, with the ability to link your Shutterfly account to Disney PhotoPass.
- In honor of Veterans Day, Disneyland and Walt Disney World are introducing a new collection of military-inspired merchandise.
- Construction appears to finally be going vertical on the new Arthur & Sons restaurant coming to Downtown Disney.
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