Photos: RSVLTS Launches New Disneyland Button-Up Shirts at Castle Bros.

Four all-over-print designs celebrate Pirates of the Caribbean, it’s a small world, Disneyland transportation, and classic dark rides.

Disneyland fans can add a little park flair to their wardrobes with a new collection of all-over-print button-up shirts from RSVLTS, now available at Castle Bros. on Main Street, U.S.A.

The shirts feature four designs inspired by Disneyland attractions, transportation, and classic park experiences, bringing some of the resort’s most recognizable sights and characters to wearable merchandise.

Pirates of the Caribbean - $80

The Pirates of the Caribbean design pays tribute to the beloved attraction, featuring familiar animatronic figures such as Redd, the Auctioneer, and the prisoners attempting to reach the dog holding the keys, alongside other details from the ride.

It's a Small World - $80

Fans of the beloved international attraction can opt for the it's a small world print, which features the attraction’s exterior, its iconic clock face, and colorful characters representing cultures from around the globe.

Disneyland Vehicles - $80

The Disneyland Vehicles design celebrates the transportation that helps make a day at the park special. The print features the Disneyland Tram, Omnibus, Disneyland Railroad, Monorail, and Main Street Vehicles traveling past iconic sights, including Sleeping Beauty Castle, the Matterhorn, and Pixar Pal-A-Round.

Disneyland Attractions - $80

Rounding out the collection is a Disneyland attraction-inspired print featuring Disney characters riding classic attractions. Mickey, Minnie, Pluto, Clarabelle, Horace, Huey, Dewey, Louie, Goofy, Daisy, and Donald all appear in the design.



The new RSVLTS button-up shirts are available at Castle Bros. on Main Street, U.S.A., at Disneyland.